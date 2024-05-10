Builders FirstSource® Acquires Schoeneman's Building Materials Center

EVERGREEN, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--1stWEST Mergers and Acquisitions, the leading investment bank and M&A advisory in the building material sector, announced today that its client, Schoeneman's Building Materials Center, has been acquired by Builders FirstSource® (NYSE: BLDR).

1stWEST M&A served as Schoeneman's advisor throughout the successful transaction. Due to Builders FirstSource’s remarkably efficient due-diligence process, the Schoeneman's acquisition was closed within 45 days of the signing of the letter of intent.

“Since 1888, Schoeneman’s has established itself as a trusted name with experienced staff and a large selection of building materials and products. They provide convenient and exceptional service for their customers and support their communities in South Dakota and Iowa,” according to the company. (Link to the Builders FirstSource announcement here.)

“M&A activity in the LBM (lumber and building material) sector has never really slowed down, despite the volatility of interest rates. Great companies continue to find excellent acquisition values, and acquirers clearly have the liquidity to add to their portfolios,” said John D. Wagner, a Managing Director at 1stWEST M&A. “In this case, Builders FirstSource has obtained a real gem in its acquisition of Schoeneman’s, a company whose top-shelf reputation stretches far and wide.”

About 1stWEST M&A

1stWEST Mergers & Acquisitions is a full service, international investment banking and advisory firm that is focused on the lower middle-market of companies, where it has transacted more than $1.4 billion in deal values. The firm has built a unique business solutions platform of assisting owners and shareholders in selling their companies, acquiring other businesses, and raising growth capital. With Managing Directors in the US, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Chile, 1stWEST M&A is uniquely positioned to serve its clients around the globe. Learn more: www.1stwestma.com