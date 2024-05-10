Intuit and REI champion climate action through Clearloop with new White Pine Solar Farm

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clearloop, a Silicon Ranch company and leading provider of carbon solutions that accelerate decarbonization of the electric grid and expand renewable energy access in American communities that can benefit the most, announced today that Intuit Inc., the global financial technology platform, and national specialty outdoor retailer REI Co-op, flipped the switch on the new 2.8 MW DC White Pine Solar Farm in White Pine, Tennessee today.

Intuit and REI each supported the development of 1.4 MW DC of the solar project through Clearloop’s unique and innovative approach to helping organizations reclaim their carbon footprint. This combined effort is estimated to prevent more than 162 million pounds of carbon from entering the atmosphere over the project's lifetime and will produce enough low-cost electricity to help power nearly 400 homes in the local community. In addition to Intuit and REI’s support, the solar project is made possible by the Tennessee Valley Authority’s Dispersed Power Program and the cooperation of local power companies including Morristown Utility Systems.

Since 2021, Intuit has worked with Clearloop to decarbonize the grid while expanding access to renewable energy across Tennessee. Intuit’s support of the White Pine Solar Farm builds upon its ongoing partnership with Clearloop and ongoing efforts for its Prosperity Hub Program in Morristown, TN and the surrounding areas. Intuit launched the Prosperity Hub Program in 2016 to promote economic prosperity for people and communities in need.

To further support the surrounding communities, Intuit is donating 1,600 renewable energy certificates (RECs) per year for the next 40 years evenly across the Jefferson County and Hamblen County schools, making these among the first communities to specifically power local public schools with renewable energy in Tennessee, and among the first green-powered schools in the Southeast. As part of the unique collaboration with Intuit and the local school systems, Clearloop is making a one-time $100,000 scholarship donation ($50,000 per school system) for high school seniors in the Jefferson and Hamblen County, Tennessee school systems.

"Intuit has long been focused on making a positive impact on climate, a significant issue that directly affects the wellbeing and ability of people and communities to prosper. We take a holistic approach to climate and sustainability, driving initiatives internally within our operational footprint, supply chain, and externally in the communities we serve," said Debbie Lizt, Head of Global Sustainability at Intuit. "Our collaboration with Clearloop and the local community allows us to bring a meaningful and intentional focus to new solar projects in areas where we can provide environmental and economic benefits to the communities for years to come."

REI’s partnership with Clearloop to help bring the White Pine Solar Farm to life demonstrates the company’s commitment to prioritizing clean energy development that focuses on investing in communities that can benefit the most. Through this partnership, REI will power its new state-of-the-art distribution center in Lebanon, Tennessee with 100% renewable energy. The distribution center will serve more than 60 stores and 5.6 million REI members in the area while using 30% less energy than code requires.

“The White Pine project represents an exciting addition to REI's renewable energy portfolio. We're proud to help usher in new-to-the-world solar energy in the Tennessee Valley, a region where we recently opened a new distribution center, operate multiple stores, and have thousands of members,” said Matt Thurston, Divisional Vice President of Sustainability, REI Co-op. “Clearloop's vision to decarbonize the grid by supporting projects that expand access to clean energy in more communities—along with the project's investments in the local workforce and regenerative land practices—is one in which we strongly believe.”

“Clearloop's partnerships with Intuit, REI, and the local community help us realize our commitment to decarbonizing the grid with an intentional focus on commissioning new solar projects in communities where we can maximize the environmental, educational, and economic benefits of climate dollars,” said Laura Zapata, CEO and Co-Founder, Clearloop. “This project represents the possibilities fostered by responsible, thoughtful, and meaningful corporate climate action. We look forward to continuing to build on our relationships with corporate leaders and communities alike to deliver on the promise of a transformational and inclusive energy transition.”

As is the case with all Clearloop projects, the White Pine Solar Farm will be developed, owned, and operated by its parent Silicon Ranch for the lifetime of the project. Through this disciplined and community-focused approach, Clearloop will maintain a long-term vested interest in the East Tennessee region. The White Pine solar project’s energy output and the carbon it avoids are tracked live on Clearloop’s website here.

About Clearloop

Clearloop, a Silicon Ranch Company, creates carbon solutions for organizations of all sizes, from global corporations to small businesses and educational institutions, to decarbonize the economy and accelerate the development of new solar projects in American communities where the greatest economic and environmental benefits can be achieved. These projects reduce greenhouse gas emissions while spurring economic investment to usher in a more equitable energy transition in the United States. Clearloop has pioneered the use of emissionality, a quantitative measurement that compares the impact of renewable energy projects on driving down emissions, to determine where new solar generation can displace the most carbon. Clearloop is shifting climate action investments to accelerate grid decarbonization and help organizations achieve emissions reductions faster and more effectively. To learn more, visit clearloop.us and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About Silicon Ranch

Founded in 2011, Silicon Ranch is a fully integrated provider of customized solar energy, battery storage, and carbon solutions. The company is one of the largest independent power producers in the country, with a portfolio that includes more than five gigawatts of solar and battery storage systems that are contracted, under construction, or operating across the U.S. and Canada. Silicon Ranch owns and operates every project in its portfolio and has maintained an unrivaled track record of project execution. Silicon Ranch has the largest wholly owned agrivoltaics portfolio in the country under Regenerative Energy®, its nationally recognized holistic approach to project design, construction, and land management. This model incorporates regenerative ranching and other regenerative land management practices to restore soil health, promote biodiversity, and improve water quality. Silicon Ranch’s carbon solutions platform, Clearloop, helps businesses of all sizes reclaim their carbon footprint by commissioning new solar projects in American communities where significant economic and environmental benefits can be achieved. To learn more, visit siliconranch.com and clearloop.us. Follow Silicon Ranch on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About the REI Co-op

REI is a specialty outdoor retailer, headquartered near Seattle. The nation’s largest consumer co-op, REI is a growing community of 24 million members who expect and love the best quality gear, inspiring expert classes and trips, and outstanding customer service. If you can’t visit one of our many stores, you can shop at REI.com, REI Outlet or the REI shopping app. Everyone is welcome to shop REI, but members who join the co-op enjoy a range of benefits. More than a retailer, REI is a purpose-driven and values-led company dedicated to enabling life outside for all.