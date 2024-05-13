Comvest Partners’ Portfolio Company GAI Consultants Announces Acquisition of Creighton Manning Engineering

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comvest Partners (“Comvest”), a middle-market private investment firm, is pleased to announce that an affiliate of GAI Consultants, Inc. (“GAI”) has acquired Creighton Manning Engineering, LLP (“Creighton Manning” or the “Company”), of Albany, New York. GAI, a preeminent engineering, planning and environmental consulting firm with locations throughout the United States, is a platform investment in Comvest’s private equity portfolio. With the transaction, Creighton Manning becomes a division of GAI called Creighton Manning, a GAI Company.

Founded in 1965, Creighton Manning is an engineering firm focused on the transportation and transit markets. The Company is a leading provider of multidiscipline engineering, planning, and land surveying services to public sector and corporate clients focused on New York state.

“U.S. infrastructure is in need of increasing levels of technical expertise and investment in its repair, maintenance, improvement and expansion. Comvest remains committed to supporting GAI’s ambition to be a leading national provider of engineering and consulting services, particularly for the transportation and power and energy infrastructure markets,” said Kevin LaHatte, a Partner of Comvest. “Creighton Manning has built a premier reputation through its history of engineering excellence in the transportation market and provides GAI complementary engineering services and expanded geographic reach.”

“Creighton Manning brings a deep leadership team and a wealth of expertise to GAI,” said GAI Chairman and CEO Gary DeJidas. “Our complementary service offerings and a shared vision to provide exceptional service, top-quality technical solutions, and a people-first culture that benefits clients and staff make the combination of Creighton Manning and GAI an excellent fit. The company brings a portfolio of high-quality clients, and we are pleased to welcome the entire Creighton Manning team.”

Creighton Manning's leadership will continue to lead the new division and are now owners in GAI.

GAI provides engineering and consulting services to clients in the transportation, power and energy, government, industrial and development sectors. The firm has won more than 70 Engineering Excellence Awards over its operating history, including annual recognitions by Engineering News-Record as one of the Top 200 Environmental Firms and one of the Top 500 Design Firms.

About Creighton Manning

Creighton Manning is a multidisciplinary engineering firm with expertise in highway and bridge design, traffic and transit services, surveying, and construction inspection. The firm has been in business since 1965, providing infrastructure design services to public and private sector clients in the transportation, municipal, and development markets. For more information, visit www.cmellp.com.

About GAI Consultants

Transforming ideas into reality® since 1958, GAI Consultants delivers award-winning engineering, planning, and environmental expertise to transportation, power and energy, government, industrial and development clients. GAI’s accomplished specialists are dedicated to earning clients’ trust—they approach every initiative with enthusiasm and integrity, delivering multifaceted services to meet the greatest challenges. For more information, please visit www.gaiconsultants.com.

About Comvest Partners

Comvest is an operationally focused private investment firm that has provided equity and debt capital to well-positioned middle-market companies throughout North America since 2000. Through its private equity, direct lending and special opportunities investment platforms, Comvest offers tailored investment solutions across the capital structure, deep industry and operating expertise, a collaborative approach, and significant transaction experience as an active investor. Today, Comvest manages $10.4 billion in assets, and has invested over $12.4 billion since inception. Based in West Palm Beach, Comvest also maintains offices in Chicago and New York. For more information, please visit www.comvest.com.