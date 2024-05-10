Bilt Rewards and Douglas Elliman Property Management Announce New Landmark Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bilt Rewards (“Bilt”), the leading payments and rewards platform, announced today that Douglas Elliman, a major independent residential real estate brokerage with one of the largest property management divisions in New York City, is the first major condo and co-op property management firm to join the Bilt Rewards Alliance. Douglas Elliman Property Management oversees a portfolio of more than 40,000 units across nearly 400 buildings in NYC.

This marks a significant expansion for the Bilt Rewards Alliance, which was established in collaboration with leading residential real estate companies and currently spans over four million homes nationwide. The seamless integration between Bilt’s payment platform and Douglas Elliman’s residential property management system allows their condo and co-op residents to earn rewards and benefits at home and in their neighborhood, extending the value of Bilt beyond renters.

With this new partnership, residents of Douglas Elliman managed buildings will now make their monthly condo and co-op fee payments through Bilt while earning valuable rewards on those payments and getting access to a range of exclusive benefits. In addition to rewards on monthly payments, residents can also earn rewards and access exclusive benefits in their neighborhood at local Bilt Neighborhood Rewards partners including restaurants, fitness studios, rideshare and more. Bilt’s rewards ecosystem allows residents to redeem points earned towards travel with top airlines and hotels, their next condo and co-op payment, fitness classes and more.

“Bilt has transformed the market by rewarding renters and homeowners on their monthly payments and everyday spend with local merchants,” said Dan Sachar, Vice President of Enterprise Innovation at Douglas Elliman, Inc. “We’re excited to bring this more rewarding living experience to residents in condos and co-ops across all Douglas Elliman properties. Since launching, we are thrilled to share nearly 7 million points have already been redeemed by residents for travel experiences, Amazon purchases, condo and co-op statement credits, and more.”

“Our partnership with Douglas Elliman is the first step in expanding Bilt Rewards beyond renters,” said David Wyler, Chief Commercial Officer at Bilt Rewards. “We’re thrilled to partner with a leader in the real estate space to bring benefits and rewards to the broader housing industry.”

Ranked as the highest-value points currency in the market, Bilt Points can be redeemed for travel across over 100 major airlines and hotels, including Hilton Honors, Alaska Airlines, Emirates Skywards, KLM-Air France, FlyingBlue, World of Hyatt loyalty program, Marriott Bonvoy®, and others. Additionally, Bilt Points can be used towards fitness classes at the country's top studios including SoulCycle, Rumble, Y7, and more, as well as for limited-edition and exclusive collections of art and home decor through the Bilt Collection. Furthermore, points can be utilized for future condo and co-op payments.

About Bilt Rewards

Bilt Rewards is the first program for consumers to earn rewards on payments and daily neighborhood spend. The Bilt Rewards Alliance was developed in partnership with the nation’s largest residential owners and operators, including companies such as Greystar, Asset Living, Willow Bridge Property Company, AvalonBay, Equity Residential, Related Companies, GID, Starwood, Cushman & Wakefield, Bozzuto, Camden, Brookfield, Berkshire Residential, ZRS, Invitation Homes, Highmark, Beztak, Nuveen, Trammell Crow, PGIM, and more. Bilt Rewards enables its members in millions of units across the country to earn Bilt Points just by paying monthly charges, while owners and operators benefit from resident loyalty, cost savings and a share of revenue. For more information on Bilt Rewards, visit BiltRewards.com, and visit BiltAlliance.com.

About Douglas Elliman Inc.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG, “Douglas Elliman”) owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, which is one of the largest residential brokerage companies in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets. Additional information concerning Douglas Elliman Realty is available on its website, www.elliman.com.

Investors and others should note that we may post information about Douglas Elliman Inc. on our website at investors.elliman.com or, if applicable, on our accounts on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube or other social media platforms. It is possible that the postings or releases could include information deemed to be material information. Therefore, we encourage investors, the media and others interested in Douglas Elliman to review the information we post on our website at investors.elliman.com and on our social media accounts.