Ingersoll Rand Successfully Completes $3,300 Million Senior Unsecured Bond Offering and New $2,600 Million Senior Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility, Upgraded One Notch by All Three Rating Agencies

DAVIDSON, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR) (the “Company” or “Ingersoll Rand”), a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, announced today that the Company has successfully completed a series of transactions issuing Senior Unsecured Bonds and putting in place a new Senior Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility.

The Company raised $3,276 million in net proceeds from the bond offering, of which $1,236 million was used to repay the term loans under the existing senior secured credit facility in full as part of its replacement as described below, $2,000 million will be used to partially fund the cash consideration for the previously announced ILC Dover acquisition, and the remainder of the net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The offering was split across 5 tranches (3-year, 5-year, 7-year, 10-year, and 30-year) and extends the weighted average maturity of the debt portfolio. The Company also put in place a new $2,600 million Senior Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility with a five-year maturity.

“The Senior Unsecured Bond offering and new Senior Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility complete our secured refinancing efforts and transform our debt portfolio to a fully unsecured investment grade profile,” said Vikram Kini, chief financial officer at Ingersoll Rand. “Investor enthusiasm for the transactions speaks to the investors’ conviction in the Company and confidence in the story and future outlook. The new revolving credit facility will bolster our liquidity and fortify an already very strong balance sheet.”

On May 6, 2024, Ingersoll Rand was upgraded one notch by all three rating agencies. The new ratings are BBB/BBB/Baa2 from S&P, Fitch, and Moody’s, respectively. The upgrade is in recognition of the consistent operating performance and restructuring of the capital structure to fully unsecured.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR), driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and ownership mindset, is dedicated to Making Life Better for our employees, customers, shareholders, and planet. Customers lean on us for exceptional performance and durability in mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions. Supported by over 80+ respected brands, our products and services excel in the most complex and harsh conditions. Our employees develop customers for life through their daily commitment to expertise, productivity, and efficiency.