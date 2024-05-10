WomenHeart and Bayer Join Forces to Enhance Heart Health Awareness and Education Among Women Across the U.S.

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WomenHeart: The National Coalition for Women with Heart Disease, in collaboration with Bayer, is proud to announce the launch of the Understanding Her Heart: Women and Cardiovascular Disease initiative. This groundbreaking partnership aims to bolster awareness of heart disease risk factors among women, enhance accessibility to vital heart health information and resources, and mobilize women leaders to champion heart health education in their local communities and nationwide.

Heart disease remains the leading cause of death for women in the United States, yet awareness of its prevalence and risk factors among women continues to lag. The Understanding Her Heart initiative seeks to bridge this gap by empowering women with the knowledge and tools they need, such as the Bayer Aspirin Heart Risk Assessment tool created in partnership with Huma Therapeutics Limited, to prioritize their heart health.

"At WomenHeart, we are committed to supporting and empowering women living with heart disease, as well as those at risk," said Celina Gorre, CEO of WomenHeart. "Through our partnership with Bayer and the Understanding Her Heart initiative, we aim to elevate awareness of cardiovascular disease risk factors among women and ensure that they have access to the resources and support necessary to lead heart-healthy lives."

The initiative will focus on several key objectives:

Increasing Awareness: Understanding Her Heart will work to raise awareness of the risk of heart disease and its contributing factors among women across the country and encourage women to see their doctor to ensure they are getting screened and care.

Expanding Accessibility: The initiative will enhance accessibility to critical heart health information and educational resources, ensuring that women from different areas and backgrounds have access to the tools they need to prioritize their cardiovascular health.

Activating Women Leaders: Understanding Her Heart will activate and engage women leaders to serve as advocates for heart health education in their local communities, fostering a grassroots movement to improve overall heart health among women throughout the U.S.

Targeting High-Risk Communities: The program will initially focus on communities with elevated risk factors for heart disease, including those impacted by climate and pollution. By addressing environmental factors that contribute to cardiovascular risk, Understanding Her Heart aims to make a meaningful impact on heart health outcomes in these communities.

"Bayer is proud to partner with WomenHeart on the Understanding Her Heart initiative to further reinforce our mission of providing safe and effective self-care to all, especially women at greater risk of heart disease," said Trevor Thrun, Vice President of Pain, Cardiology & Dermatology, North American Consumer Health at Bayer. "Together, we are committed to empowering women to learn about their personal risk factors regarding heart health and equipping them with the knowledge and resources to lead healthier lives."

For more information about WomenHeart and its work to increase awareness of heart disease in women, please visit www.womenheart.org.

About WomenHeart:

WomenHeart: The National Coalition for Women with Heart Disease is the nation's leading voice for women living with or at risk of heart disease. WomenHeart is dedicated to promoting awareness, advocacy, and support for women with heart disease, empowering them to take charge of their heart health and improve outcomes.

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. In line with its mission, “Health for all, Hunger for none,” the company’s products and services are designed to help people and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to driving sustainable development and generating a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2023, the Group employed around 100,000 people and had sales of 47.6 billion euros. R&D expenses before special items amounted to 5.8 billion euros. For more information, go to bayer.com.