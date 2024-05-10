Sally Hansen® and Ring Pop® Team Up for a Candy-Inspired Collection of Limited-Edition Polishes and Ready to Wear Nails

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sally Hansen® is thrilled to announce a sweet collection of quick drying nail polish shades and easy to use artificial nails in partnership with the iconic Ring Pop gem. Introducing the Sally Hansen® x Ring Pop® Collection! Ring Pop and Sally Hansen were brought together by Ring Pops’ Licensing Agency, Lisa Marks Associates (LMA).

Drawing inspiration from the variety of vibrant Ring Pop® flavors, this collection of Sally Hansen® Insta-Dri® polishes and Salon Effects® Perfect Manicure ready-to-wear nails pays homage to the Ring Pop ® colors and unique shape of the iconic jewel treat. There are so many options to mix and match your favorite Ring Pop® to your nails with 10 new crème, jelly, shimmer, and glitter finish shades. The #1 quick-dry polish in the United States, Sally Hansen®’s revolutionary Insta-Dri® technology features a 3-in-1 formula with a built-in base and topcoat that dries in just 60 seconds.

For a twist on your regular manicure, reach for one of the 4 ready-to-wear nail designs from Sally Hansen®’s Salon Effects® Perfect Manicure in various shapes and designs. For example, “Straw-Jelly,” is a translucent pink set of nails inspired by the jelly nail art trend, and “Put A Ring On It,” features the iconic swirl found on the Ring Pop® Twisted flavors. Get flawless, salon-quality nails without long-term commitment, or a trip to the salon. Easy to use, easy to remove, and non-damaging to nails, so you can achieve flawless nail length, shape, color, and designs at any time.

“Both Sally Hansen & Ring Pop® brands love to adorn your hands and we had so much fun creating the looks in this collection. While paying homage to the Ring Pop ® vibrant colors and designs, we put the spotlight on trending jellies, glitters and crème shades for nails this spring,” said Stefano Curti, Chief Brands Officer of Coty Consumer Beauty. “We loved the idea of matching your Sally Hansen manicure to the widely celebrated Ring Pop ®.”

“With so many vibrant colors and flavors of Ring Pop® to play off of, this collection came together so naturally,” said Rebecca Silberfarb, VP Brand Marketing, Bazooka Candy Brands. “We hope this collection inspires fans to get creative and we can’t wait to see how they accessorize their nails with their favorite Ring Pop®!”

The Sally Hansen® x Ring Pop® collection features a range of 10 Insta-Dri® shades and 4 Salon Effects® Perfect Manicure designs inspired by the colors and patterns of Ring Pop® candies:

Insta-Dri® shades

Very Cherry Jelly (jelly red)

(jelly red) Grape Expectations (glitter purple)

(glitter purple) StrawVery Fun (crème pink)

(crème pink) Cherry on top (crème red)

(crème red) Berry Go Round (jelly pink)

(jelly pink) Nice Ring To It (crème yellow)

(crème yellow) S-melon Like Summer (jelly green)

(jelly green) Party Blues (crème light blue)

(crème light blue) Bling Pop (shimmer pink)

(shimmer pink) The Berry Best (shimmer blue)

Salon Effects® Perfect Manicure designs

Do Me A Flavor? (orange, oval shape)

(orange, oval shape) Straw-Jelly (jelly pink, almond shape)

(jelly pink, almond shape) Thank You Berry Much (pink with blue squiggle, almond shape)

(pink with blue squiggle, almond shape) Put A Ring On It (blue with green squiggle, coffin shape)

The Sally Hansen® x Ring Pop® collection will be available May 2024 where Sally Hansen is sold including in drugstores, mass merchandisers, food, and e-commerce retailers nationwide. For more information, please visit sallyhansen.com.

About Ring Pop

Ring Pop® is the ultimate iconic wearable candy and has been a party favorite since launching in 1977. For over 45 years, Ring Pop has been adored and enjoyed by kids and adults around the world and is known for adding a level of over-the-top fun to any moment, gift, or occasion. Being in the Bazooka Candy Brands portfolio that continuously offers innovation to the edible entertainment category, the brand has expanded to produce even more delicious Ring Pop flavors and treats including Jumbo Ring Pop®, Ring Pop Gummy Rings and Ring Pop Gummy Gems®. Ring Pop is available in the fan-favorite fruity flavors of Strawberry, Blue Raspberry, Watermelon, Berry Blast and many more tasty flavors.

ABOUT BAZOOKA CANDY BRANDS

Bazooka Candy Brands produces a range of iconic and high-quality candy products such as Ring Pop®, Push Pop®, Baby Bottle Pop®, Juicy Drop® Pop, and of course, Bazooka® bubble gum. For additional information, visit www.bazookacandybrands.com

ABOUT SALLY HANSEN

Sally Hansen Inc. is a Global beauty brand, first founded in 1946 by Sally Hansen herself. The groundbreaking Hard As Nails product, patented in 1957, marked the beginning of Sally Hansen's legacy. Through the decades, Sally Hansen has become synonymous with cutting-edge beauty solutions and creativity without limits, pushing the boundaries of innovation year after year.

Today, Sally Hansen is committed to creating hardworking beauty products and making salon-quality results available to everyone at-home. With a rich heritage of innovation and a dedication to customer satisfaction, the brand's mission is to make self-care a state-of-mind and empower individuals with the confidence to express their unique beauty. Learn more at sallyhansen.com or Instagram

ABOUT COTY

Founded in Paris in 1904, Coty is one of the world’s largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. Coty serves consumers around the world, selling prestige and mass market products in more than 130 countries and territories. Coty and our brands empower people to express themselves freely, creating their own visions of beauty; and we are committed to making a positive impact on the planet. Learn more at coty.com or on LinkedIn and Instagram.

About LMA, Inc.

LMA is a creative, full-service Licensing and Marketing Agency, focusing on strategic brand building, long-term equity enhancement and revenue generation. LMA is unique in bringing clients innovative licensing expertise from the world’s leading entertainment companies to develop powerful, cohesive, turnkey licensing programs. Based in New York, LMA consists of a coalition of experts and industry leaders in the fields of Licensing and Merchandising, Creative Development and Design, Product Development, Retail Business Development and Multimedia Brand Extensions. For more information, please visit www.lma-inc.com.