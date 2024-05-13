Mamaya Health Partners with Metro Nashville Public Schools to Offer Employees Access to Vital Maternal Mental Health Services

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nashville-based Mamaya Health has partnered with Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) as a preferred maternal mental health provider, offering MNPS employees and their immediate family members access to virtual maternal mental health services.

Mamaya Health offers therapy for women navigating perinatal depression, anxiety, trauma, "baby blues," isolation or overwhelm in pregnancy or parenthood, as well as infertility, adoption, pregnancy loss or grief. Mamaya Health therapists are trained in maternal mental health, offering the highest level of support to women when they need it most. Research shows that one out of every five new mothers experience perinatal mood disorders, yet consistent access to specialized care remains out of reach for many. Mamaya Health is changing that narrative through accessible, virtual therapy.

" We are excited to extend access to maternal mental health services for MNPS mothers and their families," said Amy Green, founder and CEO of Mamaya Health. " Addressing the accessibility of maternal mental health care is crucial, and we are honored to offer maternal mental health therapy, ensuring no woman has to navigate the challenges of pregnancy, postpartum, infertility, or pregnancy loss alone.”

MNPS employs a workforce of nearly 11,000 staff members, with a predominant representation of women, dedicated to serving across 159 Metro Davidson County schools.

" MNPS is committed to the well-being of our employees, and providing access to critical maternal mental health services underscores our dedication to the holistic health of our mothers and expecting mothers," said David Hines, Executive Director of Benefits at MNPS.

About Mamaya Health

Mamaya Health is a virtual mental health company dedicated to ensuring comprehensive care for every woman facing a maternal mental health disorder. By fostering a dynamic referral ecosystem of top-tier providers, Mamaya Health’s goal is to revolutionize access and equity to care, offering tailored and impactful solutions that prioritize the mental well-being of every mother in need. To learn more, visit www.mamayahealth.com.