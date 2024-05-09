Hypori Halo Wins “Healthcare Cybersecurity Innovation Award” in 2024 MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hypori, the leading workspace SaaS provider enabling bring-your-own-device (BYOD) capability and zero-trust access via any mobile device, today announced that its Hypori Halo solution won the “Healthcare Cybersecurity Innovation Award” in the 8th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program. MedTech Breakthrough is an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global digital health and medical technology market.

“Hypori is revolutionizing remote access to healthcare data through its secure, mobile-first, privacy-focused solution. Secure, mobile access to patient information in the dynamic healthcare landscape is at an all-time high - so is the challenge of navigating privacy, compliance, and bad-actors,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. “Hypori, our ‘Healthcare Cybersecurity Innovation Award’ winner, is a transformative solution that meets the needs of secure mobile healthcare access and protects patient and caregiver privacy when used on personal devices.”

As the only BYOD workspace solution approved and in use by the Department of Defense for mobile access to government data and apps, Hypori Halo’s security features also empower healthcare providers with HIPAA-compliant access to electronic protected health information (ePHI) from any mobile device, including personal devices. While users have one-app access to healthcare applications and patient data using Hypori Halo, a separate, cloud-based, workspace, there is no data transmitted to or stored on the user’s physical device. This eliminates the security risk of ePHI data lost through unsecured networks or stolen devices. Hypori Halo also ensures 100% user privacy by keeping patient data isolated in the cloud separate from personal data on the physical device.

“Healthcare organizations of all types face legacy technology challenges when it comes to privacy and security of patient information. Hypori Halo provides an all-in-one unparalleled defense to isolate and protect privacy, personal data, and organizational data,” said Jared Shepard, Hypori President and CEO. “We’re thrilled to be recognized by MedTech Breakthrough. Our commitment to innovation, data security, and user privacy positions Hypori Halo as a revolutionary force, driving positive change in the healthcare sector.”

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices, Medical Data & Privacy, and many more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 18 different countries worldwide.

For federal and military healthcare organizations, Hypori Halo meets the additional government cybersecurity and compliance needs providing a zero-trust BYOD solution for providers and clinicians to access critical patient data and medical records. Learn more about Hypori for Healthcare.

About Hypori

Hypori is a SaaS company empowering customers to work confidently in Hypori Halo, an app-accessible, secure workspace delivering zero-trust access to enterprise apps and data from any smartphone or tablet. Hypori Halo, as a BYOD workspace solution, frees regulated organizations from liability and reduces security risks with no data in transit, no data stored, and 100% separation of corporate and personal data preserving end-user privacy. Hypori Halo is a HIPAA-compliant, NIAP Common Criteria and NSA Commercial Solution for Classified (CSfC) product. Hypori is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) headquartered in Reston, VA, with a technology hub in Austin, TX.