Weill-Cornell Urologist Darius Paduch Convicted on All Counts of Sexually Exploiting Patients

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, former urologist Darius Paduch, who worked at New York-Presbyterian/Weill-Cornell Medical Center and Northwell Health, was convicted of multiple federal charges including inducing hospital patients to engage in unlawful sexual activity and enticement of several minors to engage in unlawful sexual activity. Paduch appears to have exclusively targeted and exploited male patients, including both boys and men, during urology examinations between 2007 and 2023, according to the federal jury verdict. The sentencing date has been set for August 22, 2024 at 10:00 AM. U.S. Southern District Judge Ronnie Abrams presided over the case.

Patient safety advocate and trial lawyer Anthony T. DiPietro represents multiple clients in the federal prosecutors’ case, along with 225 former patients who have filed individual civil actions against the hospitals who covered up Paduch's misconduct.

"Darius Paduch is now going to prison for what should be the rest of his life due to the crimes he committed against patients. And the day of reckoning is quickly approaching New York Presbyterian, Weill-Cornell and Northwell Health, the institutions that not only knew about this predator’s exploitation and abuse of patients, but also helped cover up Paduch’s crimes,” said DiPietro. “I am extremely proud of our clients for speaking up, in order to help bring down this monster. It is their bravery that brought Paduch to justice – and will ensure that this doesn't happen to other patients of New York Presbyterian, Weill-Cornell and Northwell Health. More patients continue to come forward, and this is only the beginning."

“I went to Dr. Paduch because he was a specialist in a condition that I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy. I have struggled with this all my life and I was desperate to get better,” said “James Brent”, a client who testified at the trial. “I went to Paduch for medical treatment and trusted him as a doctor, but instead of treating me, he made living with this condition into a living nightmare for me.”

The DiPietro Law Firm is based in New York and handles cases across the nation involving sexual exploitation and abuse, medical malpractice, and other high-stakes litigation. Attorney Anthony T. DiPietro is a prominent advocate for patient safety who has garnered national recognition for representing both male and female victims and survivors in such cases. DiPietro’s accomplishments include landmark settlements against Columbia University and New York-Presbyterian Hospital, securing over $250 million for patients who were exploited and abused by OB/GYN Robert Hadden, and recently filing a successful restraining order banning Columbia University from engaging in misleading communications with Hadden’s former patients, victims, survivors, and putative class members. DiPietro currently represents over 225 former patients of disgraced urologist Darius Paduch. As member of the New York State Trial Lawyers Association, Mr. DiPietro is a staunch advocate for legislative reforms designed to protect the rights of victims and survivors exposed to sexual assault and gender-motivated violence.