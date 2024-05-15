Acadia Pharmaceuticals Announces Launch of Magnolia's Guide to Adventuring: A Groundbreaking Documentary Series Aiming to Raise Disease Awareness and Redefine Perceptions of Rett Syndrome

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced the launch of Magnolia’s Guide to Adventuring, a new, 10-part, documentary video series by award-winning TV producer, AJ Tesler, and his wife, Jenny Tesler, featuring their 13-year-old daughter, Magnolia, who lives with Rett syndrome. The series follows the Teslers as they are joined by other Rett families on adaptive adventures across the U.S., including downhill skiing, ice skating and horseback riding, to foster greater understanding and awareness of Rett syndrome while inspiring those impacted by this condition to be empowered by all the things they can do.

“ We believe it’s crucial to showcase the incredible spirit of individuals living with Rett syndrome and all the things they are capable of, despite their symptoms,” said AJ Tesler, Executive Producer and Director of Magnolia’s Guide to Adventuring. “ It’s been a long journey for our family since Maggie’s Rett diagnosis, and we’ve learned how to make the most of every day by adapting adventures that we can enjoy as a family. She inspired us to make this series as a celebration of the uniqueness of each person and family affected by Rett syndrome in hopes that we can inspire all families to create their own adventures.”

“ At Acadia we have had the privilege of working closely with the Rett syndrome community and have learned a lot about the lives of individuals and families living with this condition. Their journeys teach us that despite the challenges they may face, they possess remarkable abilities often unseen at first glance,” said Brendan Teehan, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, Head of Commercial. “ We are honored to support the Tesler family in their work to redefine perceptions and highlight the remarkable abilities and spirits of individuals with Rett syndrome.”

To watch the first episode of the 10-part series, visit https://www.rettrevealed.com/adventuring-with-magnolia and follow Rett Revealed on Facebook and Instagram for updates as additional episodes become available.

About the Filmmakers: AJ & Jenny Tesler

AJ Tesler is an award-winning television, film, and new media producer and director who has created thousands of hours of content for the likes of Netflix, Comedy Central, Lionsgate, MTV and Sony. When he learned his daughter had Rett syndrome, he was compelled to do everything in his power to tell her story and raise awareness for the disease. That's when he and his wife, Jenny, started making Magnolia's Hope (YouTube Series and Documentary Film) and now, Magnolia’s Guide to Adventuring. Both AJ and Jenny blog and are active advocates for Rett syndrome.

About Rett Syndrome

Rett syndrome is a rare, complex, neurodevelopmental disorder that may occur over four stages and affects approximately 6,000 to 9,000 patients in the U.S., with approximately 5,000 patients currently diagnosed according to an analysis of healthcare claims data.1-4 A child with Rett syndrome exhibits an early period of apparently normal development until six to 18 months, when their skills seem to slow down or stagnate. This is typically followed by a duration of regression when the child loses acquired communication skills and purposeful hand use. The child may then experience a plateau period in which they show mild recovery in cognitive interests, but body movements remain severely diminished. As they age, those living with Rett may continue to experience a stage of motor deterioration which can last the rest of the patient’s life.3 Rett syndrome is typically caused by a genetic mutation on the MECP2 gene.5 In preclinical studies, deficiency in MeCP2 function has been shown to lead to impairment in synaptic communication, and the deficits in synaptic function may be associated with Rett manifestations.5-7

Symptoms of Rett syndrome may also include development of hand stereotypies, such as hand wringing and clapping, and gait abnormalities.8 Most Rett patients typically live into adulthood and require round-the-clock care.2,9

About Acadia Pharmaceuticals

Acadia is advancing breakthroughs in neuroscience to elevate life. For 30 years we have been working at the forefront of healthcare to bring vital solutions to people who need them most. We developed and commercialized treatment options for people living with hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis and Rett syndrome. Our clinical-stage development efforts are focused on Prader-Willi syndrome, Alzheimer’s disease psychosis and multiple other programs targeting neuropsychiatric symptoms in central nervous system disorders. For more information, visit us at Acadia.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

