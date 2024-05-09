Topcon Healthcare Inc. (THI) Partners with Microsoft to Deliver AI-Powered ‘Healthcare from the Eye’ Through a Connected Healthcare Platform

OAKLAND, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Topcon Healthcare Inc. (THI) announces a partnership with Microsoft Corporation to deliver AI-powered ‘Healthcare from the Eye’ solutions to improve healthcare access, cost, and quality. A cloud-based connected network of healthcare providers using the Nuance Precision Imaging Network and the THI Harmony platform will empower patients and healthcare providers to participate in pre-screening for systemic and neurological disease via a robotic, rapid, and non-invasive eye scan. “We are committed to making healthcare accessible and affordable through pre-screening using oculomics - leveraging the eye for insights into systemic and neurological health. We call this, ‘Healthcare from the Eye.’ A key element of this effort is Harmony - a vendor-inclusive, secure, connected data management platform,” said Ali Tafreshi, CEO & President of Topcon Healthcare Inc.

Since establishing the Microsoft collaboration in February of 2024, THI has initiated several projects to drive the mission forward. A collaboration with the University of California, San Diego aims to show the value of AI-powered screening and coordinated care of diabetic patients across primary care, optometry, and ophthalmology. “‘Healthcare from the Eye’ is no longer just a concept; it is the future of healthcare,” said Robert N. Weinreb, MD, Chair and Distinguished Professor of Ophthalmology, University of California, San Diego.

To accelerate AI research and innovation for ‘Healthcare from the Eye,’ THI established the Institute for Digital Health (IDHea). IDHea, a large, secure, population database platform, is governed by an external data access and governance (DAG) committee to ensure fair and ethical access to data. IDHea is engaged in multiple research studies with organizations including Visionworks, Keplr Vision, and UC San Diego Health Shiley Eye Institute, integrating Microsoft Azure secure cloud-storage and advanced computing technologies to ensure data security and protect propriety algorithms. A proof-of-concept study involving National Vision Inc., Toku Inc., and BeeKeeperAI demonstrates that Toku’s AI-powered BioAge algorithm can be securely deployed in a large-scale clinical setting using BeeKeeperAI’s confidential computing technology and end-to-end encryption.

AI technology is advancing at an unprecedented rate. Following best practices and implementing effective policy and safety measures are critical for successful deployment and containment of AI solutions. “Microsoft’s expertise in safe computing and AI provides a significant boost to our vendor-inclusive Harmony Network as a delivery environment for AI-powered decision support algorithms,” said Hideyuki Takizawa, Topcon Corporation, Senior Executive Officer, and Global Managing Director of the Eye Care Business division.

Additionally, the THI Corporate Venture Capital fund is enabling ‘Healthcare from the Eye’ by investing in science-based AI innovators. “We are providing these AI partners funding, business consulting, and the ideal delivery platform to help accelerate commercialization of their AI solutions for healthcare,” said Fumio Ohue, SVP of Topcon Corporation and Chairman of THI.

“Microsoft’s healthcare and AI expertise adds a powerful dimension to Topcon Healthcare’s vision to empower providers with smart and efficient technologies for enhanced patient care,” said Peter Durlach, Corporate Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer, Microsoft Health & Life Sciences. “With Microsoft Azure and the Precision Imaging Network, we provide the robust and secure cloud infrastructure essential for developing and deploying real-world applications at scale, integrated directly into provider workflows at the point of care.”

About Topcon Healthcare Inc.

Topcon Healthcare Inc. is part of Topcon Corporation (TSE 7732). Our vision is to improve access and quality of healthcare while decreasing the overall cost. To achieve this mission, we have established Harmony, a platform to accelerate the evolution of AI-powered algorithms that enable the detection of systemic, neurological, and ophthalmic disease markers even before discernable symptoms are present. Topcon Healthcare is investing in innovators focused on healthcare transformation with an emphasis on AI-powered digital ‘Healthcare from the Eye.’ This approach helps doctors to prevent disease and, when needed, to treat at the earliest disease state for better, less costly outcomes.

A truly global business, Topcon Corporation is focused on developing solutions to solve societal challenges in the mega-domains of healthcare, agriculture, and infrastructure. In healthcare, these challenges include increasing eye disease, rising medical costs, physician shortages, and unequal access to healthcare. By investing in value-driven innovations, Topcon Corporation works to help people enjoy good health and a better quality of life.