GeoPark Signs New Offtake Agreement With Vitol for the Llanos 34 Block in Colombia

BOGOTA, Colombia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GeoPark Limited (“GeoPark” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GPRK), a leading independent Latin American oil and gas explorer, operator and consolidator, today announces the execution of an offtake and prepayment agreement with Vitol, one of the world’s leading energy and commodity companies.

The offtake agreement provides for GeoPark to sell and deliver to Vitol a minimum of 20,000 bopd of production from the Llanos 34 Block (GeoPark operated, 45% WI). The agreement improves GeoPark’s price realizations by 15 cents (USD) per barrel vs the current agreement, or by 60 cents (USD) per barrel vs the average price realizations from January 2021 to date. The offtake agreement will start on July 1, 2024, for a minimum of 20 months and up to 36 months.

As part of this transaction, GeoPark will obtain immediate access to committed funding from Vitol for up to $300 million, with an option to increase by another $200 million for a total of $500 million, in prepaid future oil sales over the period of the offtake contract. Funds committed by Vitol will be made available until June 30, 2025, subject to certain conditions. Amounts drawn on this prepayment facility can be repaid through future oil deliveries or prepaid at any time without penalty. The interest cost is based on a SOFR risk-free rate plus a margin of 3.75% per annum.

The improved commercial performance and access to competitive and flexible financing secured by this transaction provides GeoPark with immediate value and optionality for future growth.

Vitol is one of the world’s leading energy and commodity companies with a history of over 55 years and strong presence and operations in Colombia and Latin America.

NOTICE

