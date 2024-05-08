Brother International Corporation Expands P-touch EDGE Handheld Industrial Printers Line

The versatile new P-touch EDGE industrial label printers require minimal setup, allowing users to get started quickly and include a powerhouse of intuitive features.

The versatile new P-touch EDGE industrial label printers require minimal setup, allowing users to get started quickly and include a powerhouse of intuitive features.

BRIDGEWATER, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brother International Corporation, a premier provider of mobile, desktop, and industrial printers and handheld labeling tools, today introduces the newly added P-touch EDGE models: P-touch EDGE 310BT, P-touch EDGE 510, and P-touch EDGE 560BT. Drawing on over 35 years of customer experience and feedback, the new models streamline industrial workflows and deliver the power of professional labeling for any job.

“With rising costs and tight deadlines, industrial workers and employers need every advantage available. The new P-touch EDGE models help address time constraints by reducing label creation time—saving companies valuable labor dollars—while ensuring high quality results,” says Raul Palacios, Director of Product Management, Brother Mobile Solutions Division at Brother International.

The right tool for the job

The versatile new P-touch EDGE industrial label printers require minimal setup, allowing users to get started quickly and include a powerhouse of intuitive features. Users can:

Label large industrial projects with laminated labels & heat shrink tubes with options to print from 3.5mm to 24mm wide.

Effortlessly access databases and templates, minimizing errors and maximizing productivity.

Create labels faster with quick application keys for cable wrap, cable flag, patch panel, punch block, and faceplate labels, plus add QR codes & linear barcodes right from the printer.

Save time with easy-to-peel labels thanks to options for a dual auto-cutter with half-cut.

Work how you want to work, whether directly on the printer, from a Bluetooth-connected mobile device with the Pro Label app, or a laptop using P-touch Editor and a USB-C connection.

The P-touch EDGE is specifically designed for challenging industrial environments and features a comfortable, adjustable hand strap or wrist strap to mitigate drops. It prints long-lasting laminated labels in a variety of widths, to fit any environment. Built for durability, the P-touch EDGE boasts a fast-charging, long-lasting battery to ensure continuous operation throughout a workday.

For more information about the P-touch EDGE printer series, visit https://brothermobilesolutions.com/products/printers/p-touch/edge/.

About Brother Mobile Solutions

Brother Mobile Solutions, a division of Brother International Corporation, provides innovative mobile, desktop printing, and industrial labeling solutions to field workforces and mobile enterprises such as datacom, electrical, manufacturing, and retail. For more information, visit www.brothermobilesolutions.com

About Brother International Corporation

Brother International Corporation has earned its reputation as a premier provider of home office and business products, home appliances for the sewing and crafting enthusiast as well as industrial solutions that revolutionize the way we live and work. Brother International Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brother Industries Ltd. With worldwide sales exceeding $6 billion, this global manufacturer was started more than 100 years ago. Bridgewater, New Jersey is the corporate headquarters for Brother in the Americas. It has fully integrated sales, marketing services, manufacturing, research, and development capabilities located in the U.S. In addition to its headquarters, Brother has facilities in California, Illinois, and Tennessee, as well as subsidiaries in Canada, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Peru and Mexico. For more information, visit www.brother.com.