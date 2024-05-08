Vecima Partners with AXING AG to Deliver Entra® DAA Solutions to Cable Operators in Germany

VICTORIA, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) today announced it has signed an agreement with AXING AG, a provider of telecommunications products and services in Germany, to serve as a reseller of Vecima’s industry-leading Entra® Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) product portfolio, including the Entra SC-1D Remote MACPHY Device and the Entra EN2112 Remote PHY Access Node.

Vecima's Entra SC-1D Remote MACPHY Device, a cornerstone of the Entra DAA family, is specifically designed for DAA applications, enabling operators to transition their networks toward a more distributed, efficient, and scalable architecture. The SC-1D simplifies network design and enhances operational efficiency by moving the MAC and PHY layer functions closer to the network edge, thereby reducing latency and increasing bandwidth availability.

The Entra EN2112 Remote PHY Access Node is a high-density, compact, two-port node that’s interoperable with third-party converged cable access platform (CCAP) cores and vCMTS (virtual cable modem termination systems), creating an open, flexible DAA ecosystem. Supporting architectures that push fiber deeper into the network, the EN2112 allows operators to optimize existing hybrid fiber coax (HFC) network capacity and deliver increased bandwidth to subscribers.

"The AXING Group has a long track record of delivering industry-leading solutions to cable network operators,” said Johannes Moser, CEO of AXING. “With DEV Systemtechnik, we have enabled cable operators to upgrade their networks with advanced CCAP/Remote MACPHY systems since the beginning of 2019. The partnership with Vecima will significantly enhance our offering with state-of-the-art broadband HFC access systems, and our customers will benefit from globally-leading products and excellent support.”

‟Vecima continues to deliver powerful DAA solutions to operators around the world, and we are excited to work with AXING to transform broadband experiences throughout Germany,” said Ryan Nicometo, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Vecima Video & Broadband Solutions. “We look forward to highlighting our innovative cable and fiber access solutions that deliver ground-breaking speed and capacity at ANGA COM 2024 in May.”

The Vecima Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) product portfolio, recognized by the Dell’Oro Group for the third consecutive year as the North America market share leader in Remote MACPHY (R-MACPHY) and 10G-EPON Remote Optical Line Terminal (R-OLT) solutions, is deployed by operators around the world. With full support for all next-generation cable access technologies, high-value legacy services, and proven interoperability, the networks of tomorrow are deployable today. For more information about Vecima’s Entra DAA platform, visit vecima.com/network-access/interoperable-daa-solutions.

Visit Vecima Networks at ANGA COM 2024

May 14-16 in Cologne, Germany

Koelnmesse Hall 8, Stand A20

About AXING AG

AXING is a Swiss-based company that specializes in manufacturing high-tech solutions for TV and multimedia reception and distribution technology. We partner with cable network providers, city carriers, broadcasters, the housing industry, and the hospitality sector to offer innovative and future-proof solutions, along with excellent and reliable service. Our R&D department is equipped with all necessary measuring and testing equipment to ensure quality assurance. We adhere to AXING's corporate philosophy of providing our customers with maximum precision and quality, and we carry out our activities with Swiss thoroughness.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) is leading the global evolution to the multi-gigabit, content-rich networks of the future. Our talented people deliver future-ready software, services, and integrated platforms that power broadband and video streaming networks, monitor and manage transportation, and transform experiences in homes, businesses, and everywhere people connect. We help our customers evolve their networks with cloud-based solutions that deliver ground-breaking speed, superior video quality, and exciting new services to their subscribers. There is power in connectivity – it enables people, businesses, and communities to grow and thrive. Learn more at www.vecima.com.