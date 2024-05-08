Fish Head Farms, Inc. announces distribution and sales agreement with AgroShield, LLC.

CRANSTON, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Fish Head Farms, Inc. is announcing a sales, marketing, and distribution agreement with AgroShield for FISH SH!T. The agreement between the companies is for the Agricultural Market.

Fish Head Farms manufactures, markets, and distributes FISH SH!T, the most robust beneficial bacteria product available for use in the Agricultural, Golf Course Maintenance, Cannabis and Turf Industries. With over 4,000 specific and distinct species of microbes in every bottle, and billions of microbes in every dose, FISH SH!T is 100% organic, OMRI, CDFA, USDA Bio Preferred, and CFIA certified.

The unique combination of microorganisms in Fish Sh!t provides a range of benefits to plants and soil. The microbes in Fish Sh!t are designed to break down complex organic and synthetic matter and release essential nutrients into the soil. Fish Sh!t is a potent bio stimulant which aids plant growth and development by increasing: tap root growth, root diameter, soil water holding capacity, microbial activity, and nutrient availability.

There are over 180 million acres of both soybean and corn grown in the United States, FISH SH!T provides a unique opportunity for farmers to use an environmentally friendly product, that is 100% organic and 95% carbon based renewable, to both improve crop yields and product quality. Based on numerous independent, controlled trials, Fish Sh!t delivers an average increase of 12 additional bushels per acre of corn kernels and 11 additional bushels per acre of soybeans. Fish Sh!t improves germination rates, enhances root zones, and boosts nutrient availability, using an effective and ecologically safe approach.

Tommy Fox, Fish Head Farms Chief Development Officer, said, “As we continue to grow our distribution network nationally in the Agricultural market, we couldn’t be more excited to work with AgroShield. Partnering with AgroShield continues to strengthen our ability to work with well-respected, like-minded companies, that understand the unique opportunity our product provides to their well-established customer base.”

Rich Selby, AgroShield President, added, “AgroShield focuses on the needs of farmers, while priding ourselves on providing excellent customer service and products We are very excited to add FISH SH!T to our portfolio because FISH SH!T gives our team an opportunity to provide a unique, university tested, robust, biological product to farmers, to improve their product yields and quality. We are thrilled to add a product proven to create the results our customers need.”

ABOUT FISH HEAD FARMS

Fish Head Farms (www.fishheadfarms.com) is a privately owned business that focuses on using aquaculture, organic processes, and eco- friendly technologies, to bring unique and effective products to the Agricultural, Golf Course Maintenance, Cannabis and Turf industries.

ABOUT AGROSHIELD

AgroShield (www.agro-shield.com) specializes in the sales of high-quality crop protection products, fertilizers, and organic growth regulators with the lowest prices and best services possible.