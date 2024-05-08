Tanium Delivers Powerful Solutions Powered by ServiceNow that Reduce Cost and Risk for Customers

KIRKLAND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tanium, the industry's leading provider of Converged Endpoint Management (XEM) and Strategic Integration Partner of ServiceNow, today announced the launch of two joint solutions - Tanium ITX and Tanium Security Operations for ServiceNow, powered by the Now Platform. Leveraging Tanium’s real-time data across the ServiceNow configuration management database (CMBD), these powerful new solutions allow CISOs, CIOs, and IT leaders to address complex challenges of IT estate management via an integrated, strategic platform approach with end-to-end automation and control.

CIOs and IT leaders are challenged with a rapidly evolving landscape marked by technological advances, shifting business priorities, budget constraints, and increasing cybersecurity threats. They are burdened by multiple point solutions required to keep end-user devices and corporate infrastructure up-to-date and secure. When organizations lack reliable reporting on software licenses or are unable to recover those licenses at scale, leaders are left without a single source of truth, often resulting in higher costs and compliance problems. From a security perspective, their ability to reduce and remediate risk exposure and vulnerable assets quickly is hindered when they are unable to effectively determine root cause and analysis of downstream impacts. This makes the need for an accurate, real-time CMDB more critical across the IT estate.

"The partnership between Tanium and ServiceNow gives our joint customers complete oversight across their entire IT estate, eliminating blind spots and maximizing the value of their investments,” said Shawn Gallagher, VP of strategic alliances, Tanium. “Tanium’s real-time endpoint data is accurate at any scale, and unlike other joint solutions, allows customers to identify and resolve threats and vulnerabilities quickly in addition to consolidating tools, reducing manual efforts, eliminating customizations, and optimizing spend. Today’s announcement furthers our commitment to delivering the real-time visibility that gives our customers a unified approach to managing their IT estate with speed, efficiency, and reduced risk.”

Tanium ITX for ServiceNow unifies IT Service Management, IT Asset Management, and IT Operations Management with trusted visibility, control, and remediation through a complete and real-time CMDB. The solution:

Provides broad, real-time visibility into hardware, software, and virtual asset inventory and usage.

Reduces costs from unnecessary hardware and software spend by knowing exactly what is owned, what is being paid for, and how it’s being used (or not).

Improves mean time to investigate (MTTI) and mean time to remediate (MTTR) SLAs, as well as the total experience for IT agents, employees, and customers.

Eliminates time-consuming, manual processes in the request and fulfillment of end-user software by automating software deployments on end-user machines with a self-service software catalog tied to procurement, approvals, and license pools.

Leverages workflows and automates patch operations to proactively secure the IT environment – all tied to planned change management processes.

Tanium Security Operations for ServiceNow unifies IT, security, and risk teams in ServiceNow to proactively identify, prioritize, and remediate risk from vulnerabilities, unauthorized changes, non-compliant configurations, and security incidents. The solution:

Collects real-time vulnerability and compliance data to proactively identify and investigate risk.

Leverages workflows and automates patch orchestration based on applicability, detected vulnerabilities, and compliance gaps through planned change management processes.

Provides IT, security, and risk teams in ServiceNow with real-time endpoint data, unapproved change alerts, remediation actions, and threat occurrence searches.

“As the security landscape rapidly evolves across enterprises, our partnership with Tanium is critical to providing customers with complete, real-time visibility of their IT and security environments on a single connected platform,” said Binoy Gosalia, vice president, global partnerships and channels at ServiceNow. “Combining AI capabilities and automation into single solutions will help organizations proactively identify vulnerabilities and remediate them directly from a preferred workspace to enhance IT security operations and drive efficiency across the business. Together with Tanium, we look forward to increasing customer value with an improved integration from both strategic platforms.”

Tanium and ServiceNow will showcase their new joint solutions at ServiceNow’s annual customer and partner conference Knowledge 2024, providing attendees with an opportunity to experience the capabilities and discuss their benefits. The event will feature demonstrations, expert sessions, and interactive discussions designed to help organizations understand how they can leverage these solutions and existing joint solutions.

ServiceNow is also a top sponsor Tanium Converge World Tours in London (May 21st), Munich (May 23rd) and Paris (May 28th). To register, head to https://www.tanium.com/converge-world-tour/#converge-registration.

