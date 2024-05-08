AECOM joint venture to deliver the UK National Grid’s Great Grid Upgrade

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today announced that its joint venture with Arup has been appointed as a design and consenting service partner for the UK National Grid’s Great Grid Partnership. The Partnership is expected to deliver a design and construction program to connect clean energy to homes and businesses throughout England and Wales by 2030, playing a critical role in the UK’s energy transition. It forms part of a £9bn supply chain framework which will also support infrastructure projects beyond 2030.

“We’re excited to work with National Grid and our partners to shape the energy transition in England and Wales through the delivery of modern, stable, and flexible grid infrastructure,” said Colin Wood, chief executive of AECOM’s Europe and India region. “Our unrivalled enterprise capabilities enable our teams to draw on a deep, global bench of expertise in grid design, positioning us to not only execute on National Grid’s ambitious objectives but to also meet the unprecedented demand for grid improvements in the region.”

Through nine projects that sit within the Accelerated Strategic Transmission Investment (ASTI) framework, this major grid modernization program will deliver five times more electricity infrastructure over the next six years than has been constructed over the past 30 years. It will see planned renewable energy facilities, including wind farms in the North Sea, benefitting from improved infrastructure to the backbone of the UK’s power system and enabling the transition to net zero, which will ultimately lead to cheaper energy and less reliance on fossil fuels.

“As one of the world’s top environmental and sustainability consulting firms, our teams play a defining role in both designing and delivering the solutions that are advancing the global energy transition,” said Frank Sweet, chief executive of AECOM’s global Environment business. “This latest program for National Grid bolsters our position as a trusted advisor for our many long-term clients as they lead the shift to more sustainable energy sources.”

The joint venture’s scope of work will include delivering the consents for individual schemes within the program. These consents will be through Development Consent Orders (DCOs), which entail technical and environmental design and preparation, as well as stakeholder engagement on the plans.

