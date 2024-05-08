Cognyte Strengthens Relationship with National Intelligence Organization, Secures Approximately $5 Million Follow-On Order

HERZLIYA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) (“Cognyte”), a global leader in investigative analytics software, today announced that it received an approximately $5 million additional order from a national intelligence organization in the Europe-Middle East-Africa (EMEA) region, for its solution that helps identify and prevent threats during operations.

Including this latest order, Cognyte has received three orders from this customer over the past year, serving as a testament to the superiority of the company’s technology. Through ongoing delivery of effective results, Cognyte’s solutions enhance operational efficiency and create substantial value for the customer’s operational teams.

“We have consistently delivered value to this customer with solutions that align to their evolving needs,” said Efi Nuri, Cognyte’s chief revenue officer. “The effectiveness of our technology, coupled with our ability to provide solutions that address the growing challenges our global customers face, continues to open opportunities for driving growth. We are pleased to expand our partnership with this customer and look forward to further collaboration.”

About Cognyte Software Ltd.

Cognyte Software Ltd. is a global leader in investigative analytics software that empowers a variety of government and other organizations with Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World™. Our open interface software is designed to help customers accelerate and improve the effectiveness of investigations and decision-making. Hundreds of customers rely on our solutions to accelerate and conduct investigations and derive insights, with which they identify, neutralize, and tackle threats to national security and address different forms of criminal and terror activities. Learn more at www.cognyte.com.