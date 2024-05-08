Intradiem Joins Forces with Genesys, Revolutionizing Customer Service at Xperience 2024

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intradiem, the leading provider of contact center automation solutions for customer service teams, proudly announces its gold sponsorship and featured speaking session at Genesys Xperience 2024, the customer experience event of the year. In partnership with Genesys®, a global cloud leader in AI-powered experience orchestration, Intradiem will demonstrate its dedication to reshaping customer and employee experiences through cutting-edge technology.

Amid the conference, Intradiem is excited to present a compelling case study alongside its largest customers about driving contact center efficiency with automation. Attendees of this session will gain insights into the critical challenges that led the customer to implement Intradiem’s contact center automation solutions. The discussion will delve into how automation has been pivotal in modernizing their operations, positively impacting both associate and member experiences, and why embracing such technology is indispensable in today's evolving tech landscape.

Jennifer Lee, President and Co-CEO of Intradiem, states: "The partnership with Genesys and the chance to present at Xperience 2024 with our customer marks a significant milestone for us. It's a testament to how automation is transforming the customer experience industry. We are excited to demonstrate the synergies between our solutions and the AI-powered orchestration that Genesys® provides, shaping the future of customer and employee engagement."

Intradiem encourages attendees to engage with them during the conference to learn more about their innovative solutions and the tangible benefits of integrating these with Genesys platforms.

For more information about Intradiem’s role at Xperience 2024 or to schedule a meeting during the event, please contact contactus@intradiem.com.

About Intradiem

At Intradiem, we believe the best technology is technology that supports humans. We are the only people-first customer service solution that has a real, long-lasting impact on your people, your customers, and your brand. We uncover, in real time, the untapped capacity in your contact center and give you the ability to use that capacity where it has the most impact. Time for Training, coaching, and wellness breaks – at the right time, every time. Automatic schedule updates. Call handling support. And with hard dollar savings that more than pay for itself. Intradiem: Contact center automation designed by humans, for humans.