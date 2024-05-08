Magnit Partners with CarbonClick to Launch Innovative Sustainability Initiative, Empowering Workers to Reduce Carbon Footprint

FOLSOM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Magnit™, an Integrated Workforce Management (IWM) platform provider, unveiled its new Carbon Offsetting Program, created in partnership with leading green tech firm CarbonClick, a company which focuses on simple and transparent carbon offsetting for businesses and individuals. The program will offer contingent and full-time workers a mechanism to measure their individual carbon footprint.

“We’re thrilled to introduce our new Carbon Offsetting Program,” said Teresa Carroll, CEO at Magnit. “Magnit is strongly committed to providing the contingent workforce with cutting-edge work opportunities that drive impact, and we’re proud of our DEI offerings to this critical talent segment. Expanding to sustainability is another way Magnit can work to positively engage over 1 million contingent workers we interact with each year. Working with CarbonClick will enable us to continue our industry leadership by empowering organizations across the globe to bolster their ESG programs, uphold environmental and social responsibility, and equip workers with the tools to understand their ecological footprint and contribute to a healthier planet.”

Today, many organizations face challenges reaching their project goals due to the unregulated nature of carbon credits and a limited capacity to be carbon neutral. At the same time, workers are increasingly prioritizing corporate social responsibility when weighing job opportunities, with research indicating individuals are more likely to apply to and accept positions from organizations they consider to be environmentally sustainable.

CarbonClick helps organizations address these challenges, verifying offsetting projects prior to investment to ensure validity and prioritizing initiatives with multiple benefits. Furthermore, through a branded employee portal both full-time and contingent workers can learn more about their carbon footprint and discover ways to minimize it.

Magnit, which became the first carbon-neutral Managed Service Provider (MSP) in 2021 and is also the first MSP to run on 100% renewable energy, will offer clients and their employees access to the same carbon offsets that it utilizes through CarbonClick via the Carbon Offsetting Program. By joining the program, organizations will:

Provide employees the ability to measure, reduce and offset their carbon footprint via their organization’s branded portal

Receive advisory services in selecting projects that align to their unique ESG goals

Gain insights through comprehensive reports on each employee’s estimated carbon footprint and their offsetting status

Demonstrate their environmental commitment via marketing collateral curated by CarbonClick

By prioritizing corporate social responsibility, organizations will also differentiate their business from competitors in today’s highly competitive labor market.

“As new generations become more environmentally aware, the sustainability credentials of their prospective employer become an important decision maker,” said Dave Rouse, CEO and co-founder at CarbonClick. “Going one step further and helping to educate individuals on their carbon footprint, and offering ways to help reduce and manage it, becomes a powerful tool in attracting and retaining talent. That's why we're excited to be working with Magnit, reaching their huge network of companies and workers to take meaningful climate action. By working with Magnit, we can empower workers to understand their personal impacts and take steps to reduce their carbon footprint. Together, we're helping build a more sustainable future for companies and their valued team members.”

Further details can be found in Magnit’s recently released 2023 Impact Report, which shares the company’s Environmental, Social and Governance progress, milestones and commitments for the future. Additional highlights from the report include:

Magnit’s dedication to enhancing the experience of the hundreds of thousands of contingent workers it engages annually to better align with their full-time colleagues, including the expansion of DE&I and racial literacy programs for the contingent workforce

The first diversity benchmarks for the contingent workforce, including a global gender split of 59.2% female, 40.3% male and 0.5% nonbinary representation across 48,000 people

Newsweek’s designation of Magnit as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women

designation of Magnit as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women The Magnit Mix, three socially focused carbon offsetting programs that include the delivery of solar water heaters in India, the planting of native trees in the Guizhou province of China, and the delivery of energy efficient cookstoves in rural Uganda

Learn more about the CarbonClick Offsetting Program and check out Magnit’s 2023 Impact Report.

About Magnit™

Magnit™ is a global leader and pioneer in contingent workforce management. Our industry-leading Integrated Workforce Management (IWM) Platform is supported by 30+ years of innovation, modern software, proven expertise, and world-class data and intelligence. It enables companies to optimize talent and diversity goals while achieving operational and financial success. With Magnit, companies can adapt quickly to the evolution of work to grow their contingent workforce with greater agility, transparency, and speed. magnitglobal.com

“Magnit” is a trademark or registered trademark of Magnit, LLC. Any trade, product, or service name referenced in this document using the name “Magnit” is a trademark and/or property of Magnit, LLC.

About CarbonClick

CarbonClick helps businesses and individuals take meaningful climate action with simple and transparent carbon offsetting. CarbonClick’s platform enables businesses to tackle emissions that cannot yet be reduced, by empowering companies and individuals to offset carbon via highly vetted climate projects that align with UN Sustainable Development Goals. CarbonClick provides end-to-end transparency to both businesses and consumers, ensuring everyone engaged is able to see the direct impact of the offsetting. Headquartered in New Zealand, CarbonClick has achieved B Corp certification for its commitment to use business as a force for good, meeting and maintaining the highest standard of social and environmental impact. More information can be found here: www.carbonclick.com