Matter Grows Consumer PR Client Base with New Brands and Extended Programs

Matter Communications, a brand elevation agency integrating PR, marketing and creative services – today announced the growth of its consumer client roster, highlighted by the addition of new clients as well as program extensions with existing clients from successful partnerships. Designing and executing programs focused on earned media, influencer relations, events and sampling, Matter continues to elevate consumer brand stories across retail and consumer packaged goods (CPG), food and beverage, health and wellness, sporting goods, consumer tech and beyond.

“Engaging with today’s diverse, digitally-savvy consumers requires brands to rethink traditional marketing approaches and be nimbler in their communications” said Matt Mendolera-Schamann, Executive Vice President, Consumer PR, and Leader of Diversity and Inclusion at Matter. “For over two decades, we have developed customized and ambitious activations that drive awareness and sales for B2C brands, helping them reshape perceptions with key stakeholders. As we continue to grow our consumer practice, we are not only excited about the new brands enlisting our expertise, but very proud of the longstanding partnerships that result from our top-notch client service.”

The following companies are a sampling of B2C clients who have recently partnered with Matter to elevate their communications and marketing programs:

Exergen, a leading manufacturer of thermometers and maker of the most accurate thermometer in the professional medical market that’s become the go-to choice for medical professionals and top hospitals across the country, brought Matter on board to support its new marketing goals throughout the most recent cold and flu season. Following successful media and influencer campaigns as well as an organic social strategy launch, Matter and Exergen recently extended the partnership to help with communications and content programs, as well as new product launches.

Performance Golf is a leading online golf instruction company that provides golfers of all levels with the tools and resources they need to take their game to the next level. Matter is working with Performance Golf to drive broader awareness among key athlete and consumer segments and support its growth goals throughout the U.S.

Pinemelon, a trailblazing online grocery platform headquartered in Denver, Colorado, on a mission to redefine grocery shopping. Pinemelon tapped Matter recently to help support its expansion into Boulder, and to tell stories about the local farmers, community commitments and other unique differentiators that set their offering apart from competing food services.

Segway-Ninebot, the global leader in micromobility and robotics technology, relied on Matter to successfully launch a wide assortment of groundbreaking transportation products, including next-generation scooters and e-bikes, as well as home technology products at CES 2024 and beyond. The Matter team assisted in planning, coordination, and development of the brand’s newest batch of product launches, as well as securing hundreds of press placements and product reviews at and following the show. Matter continues to support Segway with various projects, helping drive consumer and influencer awareness and sales for their innovative new launches.

“From my positive experience with Matter at a previous company, I knew they were capable of handling a variety of our marketing needs while being seamless collaborators with the other agencies we work with,” said Rich Blumenthal, Director of Sales & Marketing, North America for Exergen Corporation. “Working with them during our busiest season this past year to elevate our brand marketing, I was once again impressed by their creativity and honest feedback about highlighting what’s working and identifying opportunities to try something new. Based on the great results, it was an easy decision to extend our relationship. We see Matter as an extension of our internal team, who we can go to for counsel and creative ideas on just about anything.”

