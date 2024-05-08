Evolv Technology Teams Up With Pittsburgh Pirates to Support Community Groups Providing Education and Mentoring Experiences for Local Youth

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), the leading security technology company pioneering AI-based weapons detection to create safer experiences, today shared details about its season-long community relations program with the Pittsburgh Pirates. This program is an element of Evolv’s broader partnership with the ballclub, through which the company is designated as the team’s Official Screening Partner. Evolv is a trusted security partner to a number organizations in the Pittsburgh community, including the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, Acrisure Stadium, home of the Pittsburgh Steelers, and PNC Park.

One joint initiative of the Evolv and Pirates community effort focuses on the team’s First Pitch experience, in which a representative of a Pittsburgh-area community organization has the honor of throwing out the first pitch before the start of a Pirates home game. For 2024, Evolv has enabled three such organizations to have this unique experience and opportunity for enhanced visibility:

The Pittsburgh Promise, located in downtown Pittsburgh, fosters educational achievement among urban youth and funds scholarships for post-secondary schooling. The organization, founded by local sports legend Franco Harris, shares Evolv’s belief that physical safety at school improves the quality of the learning environment.

A Kid Again, a national organization with a local chapter in Pittsburgh, offers free events and activities to families with a child who faces a life-threatening condition. Many of the recipients have long hospital stays and are likely impacted by hospital security needs and procedures.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh, based in the city’s East Liberty neighborhood, is the region’s leading youth mentoring organization, matching children who seek a mentor with caring adults. (Upcoming First Pitch dates: August 3, 2024; and September 7, 2024)

“We are thrilled to share the benefits of our Pirates partnership with such worthy organizations,” said John Baier, Evolv’s vice president of sports. “Our commitment to the communities we serve extends beyond security and we are honored to help raise visibility for these organizations doing important work to support children, their families, and the Pittsburgh community at large. Seeing these real-world beneficiaries motivates all Evolvers to continue to execute on the company’s mission of making the world a safer place for people to gather.”

In addition to this initiative, each season Evolv donates dozens of Pirates game tickets to community organizations, schools, and hospitals throughout the Pittsburgh area to provide opportunities for fun and memorable community experiences.

Beyond the Pirates, Evolv has official partnerships with 40 other sports teams across the American professional leagues and collegiate conferences. In addition to sports venues, Evolv’s technology helps secure leading theme parks, performing arts centers, casinos, places of worship and hundreds of schools and hospitals across the U.S. and has screened 1 billion people since 2019.

