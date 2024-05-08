QT Imaging Holdings Announces Partnership with Premier Cancer Center, The Vincere Cancer Center in Scottsdale, AZ

NOVATO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QTI) (“QT Imaging”) a medical device company engaged in research, development, and commercialization of innovative body imaging systems, together with its strategic business and distribution partner, is proud to announce its partnership with The Vincere Cancer Center in Scottsdale, AZ.

The Vincere Cancer Center is a top cancer center in the U.S. Founded by Dr. Vershalee Shukla and Dr. Pablo Prichard, the Center focuses on cancer prevention, early detection, and specializes in radiation therapy, surgery, and chemotherapy. Using innovative precision technology, the Center is renowned for its comprehensive cancer services. Dr. Prichard and Dr. Shukla, a board-certified reconstructive surgeon and radiation oncologist, built their practice to deliver superior cancer care to a variety of patients. They employ innovative technology to mitigate against over-diagnoses while ensuring cancer is not missed. Dr. Shukla, a long-standing supporter of QT Imaging and its technology, applies the QT Imaging Breast Acoustic CT™ Scanner in their breast screening environment.

“In recent years, there has been an increased rate of breast cancer incidents, especially amongst women younger than 40, the recommended age of initial mammogram screening,” said Dr. Shukla, Director of The Vincere Cancer Center. “Despite this, there has been very little technological advancement in detection of breast cancer that is suitable and accessible to all women. By harnessing the power of the QT Imaging Breast Acoustic CT™ Scanner and eliminating the discomfort associated with traditional methods, our partnership with QT Imaging is redefining standards of care and empowering patients with precision and safety.”

“The QT Imaging team’s mission is to expand access to medical imaging while ensuring superior patient experience, lowering costs for providers, and improving health outcomes,” said Dr. Raluca Dinu, Chief Executive Officer. “We are incredibly excited about the opportunity to work with such a prestigious cancer center and to be able to provide women a choice in their care that is safe and doesn’t jeopardize accuracy or accessibility. The partnership with Vincere Cancer Center represents the continuation of our swift commercialization plan since the company went public two months ago.”

