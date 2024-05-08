Booz Allen to Provide AI and ML Expertise to Support EPA Scientific Missions

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) today announced it was awarded a Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Office of Research and Development (ORD) to support the agency’s modernization efforts and its mission to protect human health and the environment. Booz Allen won one of four positions on the seven-year Scientific Modeling, Application, Visualization, Computational Science, Software, and Statistical Support (SMAVCS4) BPA, which has a ceiling of $431 million.

Under this contract, Booz Allen will have the opportunity to provide AI, machine learning (ML), and data analytics capabilities, in addition to advanced technology like scientific modeling and geospatial analysis, to infuse innovation into the ongoing, critical efforts of the EPA to ensure Americans have clean air, land, and water; reduce environmental risks; and to provide accurate, science-based information to protect human health and the environment.

“Booz Allen has a long-standing history of supporting technical and scientific work at the highest levels of government,” said Prachi Sukhatankar, vice president at Booz Allen and a leader in the firm’s climate and infrastructure business. “We're on a quest for breakthrough solutions that will protect the environment and human health, elevate U.S. economic prosperity, and bolster national security. This newest EPA endeavor will allow us to continue our work in propelling our innovation ecosystem and solutions within climate missions—using AI, for instance, to make scientific data more actionable and usable.”

Leveraging its deep talent pool, mission understanding, and expertise in statistical and applied environmental science, Booz Allen is well-positioned to help EPA ORD elevate the use of scientific and technical data to improve the speed, quality, accuracy, and defensibility of agency-wide science related to disaster relief, clean drinking water, human health, and more.

"The SMAVCS4 BPA aligns with Booz Allen's growth strategy of Velocity, Leadership and Technology (VoLT) by addressing climate resiliency as a mission of national importance,” said Dave Sulek, senior vice president and a strategy and policy expert leading climate and infrastructure work at Booz Allen. “This work also enables our firm to apply and fully capitalize on our significant investments in digital, advanced data analytics, AI, and ML technologies to support ORD’s most pressing scientific, mission, and programmatic priorities to strengthen the nation’s resiliency.”

Read more about Booz Allen’s climate and AI capabilities.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Trusted to transform missions with the power of tomorrow’s technologies, Booz Allen Hamilton advances the nation’s most critical civil, defense, and national security priorities. We lead, invest, and invent where it’s needed most—at the forefront of complex missions, using innovation to define the future. We combine our in-depth expertise in AI and cybersecurity with leading-edge technology and engineering practices to deliver impactful solutions. Combining 110 years of strategic consulting expertise with the perspectives of diverse talent, we ensure results by integrating technology with an enduring focus on our clients. We’re first to the future—moving missions forward to realize our purpose: Empower People to Change the World®.

With global headquarters in McLean, Virginia, our firm employs more than 33,800 people globally as of December 31, 2023, and had revenue of $9.3 billion for the 12 months ended March 31, 2023. To learn more, visit www.boozallen.com. (NYSE: BAH)

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements that do not directly relate to any historical or current fact. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “outlook,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” “preliminary,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to have been correct.

These forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in or implied by these forward-looking statements, including those factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, which can be found at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. All such statements speak only as of the date made and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

BAHPR-CW