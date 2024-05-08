ModCloth Selects Cart.com as Its Omnichannel Fulfillment Partner

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cart.com, a leading provider of unified commerce and logistics solutions that enable merchants to sell and fulfill wherever their customers are, today announced that women’s clothing retailer ModCloth has selected Cart.com as its U.S. fulfillment partner. The brand will leverage Cart.com’s third-party logistics (3PL) solutions to streamline order fulfillment, optimize its supply chain and improve customer service out of Cart.com’s New Jersey facility.

“We are excited to work with ModCloth, a leading retailer dedicated to inspiring women and providing high-quality clothing,” said Cart.com Chief Logistics Officer Joe Barth. “We look forward to supporting the ModCloth team with our software-enabled omnichannel fulfillment capabilities as the retailer continues to grow its community of loyal customers.”

Cart.com’s technology-driven 3PL offering enables B2C, D2C and B2B companies to automate and simplify mission-critical supply chain operations, reduce costs and achieve real-time order and inventory visibility. The company’s proprietary software, including its Constellation Order Management System (OMS) and warehouse management technology, are deployed alongside a variety of automated systems to drive precision and productivity across its nationwide network of omnichannel facilities.

"We are delighted to be partnering with Cart.com for our fulfillment solutions," said Gabe Zeitouni, Director of ModCloth. "Their comprehensive logistics services, along with our ongoing partnership with Nogin for advanced e-commerce technology, are propelling us towards a future where our unique, inclusive fashion reaches more customers with greater efficiency. Together, these collaborations support our mission to enhance the shopping experience for the ModCloth community, ensuring that each vintage-inspired piece we offer is presented and delivered with care and precision."

Cart.com provides the physical and digital infrastructure that unifies operations across channels and makes it easy for multichannel merchants to win in a channel-rich world. The company offers a complete suite of tech-enabled logistics capabilities, enterprise-grade channel and order management software and expert services to simplify commerce for middle-market and enterprise companies and public sector agencies. Cart.com supports over 6,000 customers and 75 million orders per year and operates 14 omnichannel fulfillment centers nationwide.

ABOUT MODCLOTH

Founded in 2002, ModCloth is a digitally native retailer known for its whimsical, vintage-inspired aesthetic. Celebrated for championing values of inclusivity and empowerment, ModCloth offers a diverse range of sizes that cater to every body type, emphasizing that style is not limited by size. With a unique blend of fashion-forward, eclectic, and retro influences, ModCloth's designs are beloved by a loyal community of customers who value individuality and authenticity. The company’s commitment to environmentally sustainable and ethically produced fashion underscores its modern approach to retail, resonating with consumers who prioritize both style and social responsibility. ModCloth continues to connect with its customers through engaging online experiences, limited-edition collections, and a community-focused approach.

To learn more, visit their official website.

ABOUT CART.COM

Cart.com is the leading provider of unified commerce and logistics solutions that enable B2C and B2B companies as well as public sector agencies to sell and fulfill wherever their customers are. The company’s enterprise-grade software, services and logistics infrastructure, including its own network of fulfillment and distribution centers, are used by some of the world’s most beloved brands and most complex organizations to unify commerce operations across channels and drive more efficient growth.

For more information, please visit Cart.com and LinkedIn.