Power Home Remodeling Funds $500,000 in Classroom Supplies for 1,780 Teacher Projects Across the Country Through Partnership with DonorsChoose

CHESTER, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Power Home Remodeling (“POWER”), the nation’s leading exterior home remodeler, and DonorsChoose, an education nonprofit that supports public schools, have partnered to fund 1,780 project requests by teachers in school districts nationwide in honor of National Teacher Appreciation Day. The requests center on $500,000 worth of supplies to help public school teachers meet the needs within their classrooms.

In a unique twist on employee engagement, each individual at POWER received $150 dollars to allocate towards one of the following supply categories of their own choosing: Food, Clothing & Hygiene (466 projects funded); Instruments, Classroom Basics & Art Supplies (386 projects funded); Books, Education Kits & Games (375 projects funded); Sports & Lab Equipment (300 projects funded); and Computers, Tablets & Technology (253 projects funded). Projects tagged to these categories were supported in local classrooms within 25 miles of each POWER territory office. Sports & Lab Equipment (28%) and Food, Clothing, and Hygiene (26%) were the two most selected resource categories company-wide. In total, 1,450 different teachers have received fully funded projects at 1,048 different schools.

This is part of the company’s Power for Good commitment, which gives POWER employees a voice and choice in where the company’s philanthropic funding goes to impact causes they care about. Power for Good activates POWER employees to nominate, partner, volunteer, donate, and elevate local and national nonprofits, creating impact in communities across the country in which POWER operates.

“POWER is built on the belief of untapped potential — in the homes we service, in the employees that work inside our walls, and in the communities in which we live and work,” said Dr. Anu Gupta, Vice President of Community Impact at POWER. “Like POWER, public school teachers across the country believe deeply in the potential of their students and care fiercely about their success, and we’re humbled to be able to make such a meaningful impact, in partnership with DonorsChoose.”

“At DonorsChoose, we believe it is our nation’s collective responsibility to support public schools, teachers, and students. Power Home Remodeling shares this deep commitment and we’re grateful for their partnership,” said Katie Bisbee, DonorsChoose Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer. “We’ve been delighted to see how POWER has put their employees in the driver’s seat of their corporate giving efforts, setting a new bar for how we think about employee engagement and fostering even more advocates for education equity.”

Teachers frequently struggle to access basic school supplies, and are left to personally purchase many of the materials needed for their classrooms. With POWER’s donation, thousands of students will now have access to supplies that will help them learn and thrive.

Recognized by PEOPLE Magazine as one of the Companies That Care®, POWER not only offers fulfilling career opportunities, but an environment that’s fostering meaningful change in the world. To learn more about POWER’s partnership with DonorsChoose, click here.

About Power Home Remodeling

POWER is the nation’s largest, full-service, exterior home remodeler with more than 3,600 employees, over one million lifetime customers, and $1 billion in annual revenue. Established in 1992 and headquartered in the Philadelphia region, POWER’s primary product line includes windows, siding, roofing, doors, solar roofing panels, and attic insulation, providing energy-saving solutions to residents across its operating territories, including Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin. At POWER, we believe that every home, person, and community has potential, and everything we do is in service of bringing that potential to life. That belief led us to create Power for Good which amplifies the vision and voices of our people to drive our philanthropic efforts. Learn how Our Work Shows at www.powerhrg.com.

About DonorsChoose

DonorsChoose is the leading way to give to public schools. Since 2000, 6 million people and partners have contributed more than $1.62 billion to support over 2.89 million teacher requests for classroom resources and experiences. As the most trusted crowdfunding platform for teachers, donors, and district administrators alike, DonorsChoose vets each request, ships the funded resources directly to the classroom, and provides thank yous and reporting to donors and school leaders. Charity Navigator and GuideStar have awarded DonorsChoose, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, their highest ratings for transparency and accountability. For more information, visit www.donorschoose.org.