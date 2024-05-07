Best's Review Looks at Litigation, Insurers and Their Outside Counsel

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The May issue of Best’s Review examines the current state of the relationship between insurers and their outside counsel:
- “For the Defense: Insurers’ Cost-Cutting Mindset Strains Relationship With Defense Counsel” features insight from defense attorneys about the challenges they are facing in today’s legal climate.
- “State of the Insurance Defense Counsel Survey Says:” features the results of an exclusive survey sent to 45 insurance defense attorneys from Best’s Insurance Professional Resources.
Also included:
- “Munich Re, APCIA Execs: Insurers Look to Quell Ad-Driven Legal Abuse” features an interview about how legal system abuse and litigation funding are leading to nuclear verdicts against insurers and what the industry is doing to combat the practice.
- In “Prime CEO: Tide of Litigated Claims, Like Bad Divorces, Enrich Lawyers,” Rick Lindsey, CEO, president and chairman of Prime Insurance Co., talks about how insurers should fight back and not always give in to unreasonable settlements.
- “Insurance Professionals Find New Routes to Get Their Messages Out” examines how insurers are using podcasts, blogs, social media and trades to disseminate their work.
- In “Leading AI Platforms Respond to Question About Nuclear Verdicts,” three artificial intelligence large language models offer their takes on what the industry can do to reduce the likelihood of nuclear verdicts.
Best’s Review is AM Best’s monthly insurance magazine, covering emerging issues and trends and evaluating their impact on the marketplace. Access to the complete content of Best’s Review is available here.
AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.
Copyright © 2024 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates.
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.