Skillsoft Completes Workday Certified Integration to Accelerate Enterprise Skills Transformation

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Skillsoft (NYSE: SKIL), a leading platform for transformative learning experiences, today announced that it has achieved Workday Certified Integration Status. Skillsoft, which is a Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) software partner, now integrates with Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) and Workday Skills Cloud. The integration of Skillsoft Percipio with Workday gives joint customers a new skills-based approach to learning, career development, and talent optimization.

Workday HCM is a unified system that helps enable organizations to make faster decisions, gain operational visibility, prepare for future talent shifts, and build effective teams. Workday Skills Cloud is an open and interconnected artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) skills intelligence foundation.

According to recent Skillsoft research, 66% of decision-makers have identified critical skills gaps in their organization. 24% attribute this to an inability to anticipate necessary future skills. With skills transformation essential for maximizing business performance and building a future-fit workforce, the integration between Skillsoft and Workday is linking skills, roles, and learning together to deliver impactful talent development programs.

The integration between Skillsoft and Workday gives organizations a comprehensive view and inventory of their workforce’s skills. This, combined with an existing integration to Workday Cloud Connect for Learning, enables more relevant, tailored learning experiences, while reducing administrative burden and allowing organizations to optimize and reskill their talent based on key business needs.

“Skillsoft and Workday are delivering an innovative approach to workforce transformation that will bring significant business advantage to any organization investing in skills-based talent development strategies,” said Apratim Purakayastha, GM, Enterprise Solutions, Chief Product & Technology Officer, Skillsoft. “Employees can now focus on building the skills they need to advance their careers while organizations can harness the strength of their talent to drive scalable growth."

Larissa Chaikowsky, Head, Talent Reskilling and Acceleration at financial services institution Bank of Montreal, commented, “The integrations between Skillsoft and Workday will give us increased visibility and insight into our workforce's skills and allow us to deliver a more focused, targeted learning experience to all Bank of Montreal team members."

More information on Skillsoft’s integration can be found on the Workday Marketplace, which provides easy access to solutions built by Workday and its software and content partners.

