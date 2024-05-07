Railmark Named Operator / Developer of Tishomingo County Mississippi Rail Line

HENDERSON, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Railmark Industrial Railway Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Railmark Holdings, Incorporated (www.railmark.com), has been named new operator and developer for the 11-mile industrial rail line in Tishomingo County, Mississippi that interchanges with the Norfolk Southern Railroad and the Tenn-Tom Waterway via barge port. Railmark’s landmark strategy involves integrating road, barge, and rail transportation to develop a critical corridor with access to international shipping routes. Railmark will also establish its eighth Rail Service Center there, offering its best-in-class rail services in logistics, mechanical and track maintenance services, as well as providing local training and employment opportunities.

The rail line, originally constructed in 1982 for NASA, is located within a substantial industrial park, and with restoration and upgrades by Railmark, is expected to play a pivotal role in local and regional economic development. As part of this new partnership, Railmark will also collaborate with Tishomingo County to further develop rail-industrial opportunities and implement long-term economic development strategies.

“ This is a landmark moment for Tishomingo County as we engage with Railmark to elevate our industrial infrastructure to global standards,” said Michael Busby, Chairman of Tishomingo County’s Board of Supervisors. “ The integration of road, barge, and rail operations to our 3,700+ acre industrial park will not only enhance our area’s logistical capabilities but also open up new avenues for economic growth and international trade.”

Railmark Holdings Incorporated, known for its integrative approach to rail development, is committed to the success of this crucial project. “ We are driven primarily by community and economic development centered around rail and consider this opportunity a privilege. We commend the county leadership for its outlook on rail as a keystone for building stronger communities and have pledged to support the county’s endeavors,” stated B. Allen Brown II, CEO of Railmark.

Through its 26 years, Railmark has remained committed to its business model of providing quality rail services in track construction & maintenance, railcar mechanical services, industrial rail switching, and transloading. Railmark serves its customers from its eight “Rail Service Centers” and multiple locations of embedded mobile repair teams across the U.S. Railmark owns and operates the Yreka Western Railroad (YW) and Railmark Industrial Railway (RIR). Today the Company is focused on continuing to build a top-flight management team which will lead Railmark through its next 25 years of delivering “A New Train of Thought…®”.

ABOUT RAILMARK: Founded in 1998, RAILMARK® provides unique, cost-effective, integrated and environmentally safe rail services, products, and solutions to the North American and international railroad industry, rail transportation users, transit agencies, and governments, that reflects "A NEW TRAIN OF THOUGHT...®". Railmark’s principal operating subsidiaries are RAILMARK TRACK WORKS INC., RAILMARK RAIL SERVICES INC., RAILMARK INDUSTRIAL RAILWAY INC., YREKA WESTERN RAILROAD COMPANY, and TRAIN TRAVEL, INC. Railmark offers the industry’s only EPA-approved and USDA-designated biobased rail lubricants under its ECORail® products line.