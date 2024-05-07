Southeastern Grocers encourages neighbors to take action during National Hurricane Preparedness Week

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is encouraging its customers to begin preparations now during National Hurricane Preparedness Week. In anticipation of the active 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, the SEG Gives Foundation donated $250,000, as well as vital bottled water and shelf-stable snacks to its long-standing partner, the American Red Cross. (Photo: Business Wire)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is encouraging its customers to begin preparations now during National Hurricane Preparedness Week as early predictions expect a record-breaking Atlantic hurricane season, which begins June 1.

In anticipation of the active 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, the SEG Gives Foundation donated $250,000, as well as vital bottled water and shelf-stable snacks to its long-standing partner, the American Red Cross. The donation to the disaster relief effort will ensure the organization is able to quickly provide aid to communities in need. Spanning more than 70 years, SEG has donated more than $12 million over the lifetime of the partnership.

Anthony Hucker, President and CEO for Southeastern Grocers, said, “ As we brace for the potential impact of a very active hurricane season, we are encouraging our neighbors to be proactive by making necessary preparations now. With nearly 100 years serving the Southeast, we understand the uncertainty severe weather can bring, and we know being prepared early is the best defense. Through our enduring partnership with the Red Cross and our extensive experience in preparation and disaster response, we are the neighborhood grocer our communities can always count on before, during and after disaster strikes.”

Several preseason forecasts have indicated that researchers expect an extremely active hurricane season due to high sea-surface temperatures and the high likelihood of La Niña development. In record-breaking predictions, hurricane research scientists estimated 23 named storms with 11 anticipated to become hurricanes, including five major hurricanes of Category 3 or higher.*

SEG urges neighbors to take action now to prepare their families for an overactive hurricane season. To prepare, customers are encouraged to review the Red Cross’ Survival Kit Supplies checklist for essential items needed following a disaster. Each household should be prepared with the appropriate amount of water, nonperishable food, batteries and first aid kits as well as any necessary baby supplies and pet food.

The grocer is committed to helping customers save money while stocking up their hurricane kit as well as maximizing discounts on everyday grocery essentials. Through its signature Price Hold program, SEG lowers and holds down prices on more than 1,000 commonly shopped products each season to help families stretch their grocery budget. Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie customers can easily shop for emergency preparedness staples like shelf-stable foods, batteries, cleaning supplies and hygiene items to replenish their disaster supply kits and save nearly 20% on products identified by blue Price Hold signs.

For more information on shopping at neighborhood stores for disaster preparedness needs, visit www.harveyssupermarkets.com/community/hurricane-preparedness and www.winndixie.com/community/hurricane-preparedness.

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is an omnichannel retailer serving customers in brick-and-mortar grocery stores and liquor stores, as well as online with convenient grocery delivery and curbside pickup throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and a strong commitment to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.

About SEG Gives Foundation

SEG Gives Foundation is the charitable arm of Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company of Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores. The SEG Gives Foundation aligns giving with causes that are priorities to the communities SEG serves, including the fight against hunger, support for military service members and their families, relief to those affected by extreme weather and natural disasters and championing belonging, inclusion and diversity by combating social injustice to bridge the gap of inequities faced by many individuals, families and communities. Southeastern Grocers strives to be ingrained in its communities and, through the SEG Gives Foundation, better the lives of its customers and neighbors.

*Forecast for 2024 Hurricane Activity, Colorado State University, Tropical Weather & Climate Research