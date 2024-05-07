Tyler Technologies to Provide Complete Public Safety Suite to Evanston, Illinois, Police Department

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced it has signed an agreement with the city of Evanston Police Department in Illinois for Tyler’s Enterprise Public Safety suite. The product suite will be hosted in the cloud, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), bringing enhanced security and functionality to the agency.

“The mission of our department reflects a balance of traditional and innovative policing methods and a close partnership with our community,” said Evanston Police Chief Schenita Stewart. “Selecting Tyler’s public safety suite will bring an elevated level of technology to our department and will help us improve our service to our residents. We are also looking forward to better agency support and overall increased product functionality for our first responders.”

Evanston Police Department will be using several applications from Tyler’s Enterprise Public Safety suite, including Enterprise CAD, Enterprise Law Enforcement Records, Enterprise Law Enforcement Mobile, Performance Dashboards, and Enforcement Mobile. These solutions will bring new capabilities and improvements to the department, including:

Enhanced 911 functionality featuring proximity dispatching, integrated automatic vehicle location, and Esri ArcGIS mapping to enhance situational awareness

A comprehensive records management system that allows quicker access to mission-critical data and more context surrounding workflow, allowing staff to spend less time on data entry and more time serving and protecting

A streamlined ticketing and data collection process, reducing an officer’s time on the roadside from 10 minutes to less than three minutes per stop

Instant data-sharing capabilities between Tyler's dispatch, records, and electronic citation solutions to enable users to access prior information for increased situational awareness and improved officer safety

“We are pleased to bring our comprehensive public safety suite to the Evanston Police Department,” said Andrew Hittle, president of Tyler’s Public Safety Division. “Having our dispatch, records, reporting, and electronic citations all work in tandem will make it easier for them to focus on the most crucial tasks and elevate the agency’s service to its community. Not to mention, enabling the agency to access these solutions in the cloud will bring improved security, functionality, and a streamlined client experience.”

Evanston is located in Cook County, Illinois, and is a suburb of Chicago. Evanston has a population of just under 75,000.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) is a leading provider of integrated software and technology services for the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate efficiently and transparently with residents and each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions transform how clients turn actionable insights into opportunities and solutions for their communities. Tyler has more than 44,000 successful installations across 13,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including on Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

