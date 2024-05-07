Dragos Announces New Integration with CrowdStrike Falcon® Next-Gen SIEM for Enhanced Threat Detection in OT Networks

HANOVER, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dragos Inc., the global leader in cybersecurity for operational technology (OT) environments, today announced an expanded partnership with CrowdStrike to integrate OT threat intelligence from the Dragos Platform into the CrowdStrike Falcon® Next-Gen SIEM. The integration enables SOC analysts to quickly pinpoint malicious behavior on OT networks and have the context they need to reduce false positives, prioritize mitigations, and achieve faster response times. CrowdStrike Falcon Next-Gen SIEM unifies first and third-party data, native threat intelligence, AI, and workflow automation to drive Security Operations Center (SOC) transformation.

In the face of escalating threats to OT environments, including a 50% rise in reported ransomware attacks, many industrial organizations lack visibility across OT networks. The Dragos Platform offers critical enhancements to cybersecurity defenses through its OT-native network visibility and monitoring capabilities. The Dragos Platform integration with Falcon Next Gen SIEM enhances detection and response, providing SOC analysts with in-depth context for alerts and reducing the frequency of false positives through intelligence driven threat detections. This allows for rapid identification of malicious activity in OT environments, ensuring that industrial organizations can more effectively prioritize and mitigate real-world threats, ultimately maximizing their cybersecurity investments and improving operational efficiencies.

According to CrowdStrike, Falcon Next-Gen SIEM delivers more capabilities and up to 150x faster search performance than legacy SIEMs and solutions positioned as SIEM alternatives, at an 80% lower total cost of ownership. With this expanded partnership, organizations will be able to:

Find and investigate evasive threats with AI-powered detections supported by Dragos's rich contextual threat behavior analytics with actionable insights;

Accelerate deployment with streamlined Dragos Platform data onboarding and third-party automated response actions;

Unify SOC data and workflows to deliver superior security outcomes at lower total cost;

Perform more thorough investigations and root cause analysis across IT and OT to reduce mean time to respond and recover (MTTR).

“The number and sophistication of cyber threats to Industrial systems is on the rise, and SOCs are increasingly charged with protecting operational technology in addition to IT,” said Matt Cowell, Global VP of Business Development, Dragos. "Our expanded partnership with CrowdStrike will give SOC analysts the OT technology and insights they need to defend their entire organization.

For additional information, join our upcoming CrowdStrike and Dragos webinar on June 27, 2024: “Unified SOC: Centralized Security Data with OT Visibility for Intelligence Driven Investigations.”

The Dragos Platform integration is available today in the CrowdStrike Marketplace, a one-stop destination for the world-class ecosystem of third-party security products. To learn more about the Dragos and CrowdStrike partnership, visit https://www.dragos.com/partner/crowdstrike/.

Dragos has a global mission to safeguard civilization from those trying to disrupt the industrial infrastructure we depend on every day. The Dragos Platform offers the most effective industrial cybersecurity technology, giving customers visibility into their ICS/OT assets, vulnerabilities, threats, and response actions. The strength behind the Dragos Platform comes from our ability to codify Dragos’s industry-leading OT threat intelligence, and insights from the Dragos services team, into the software. Our community-focused approach gives you access to the largest array of industrial organizations participating in collective defense, with the broadest visibility available.

Our solutions protect organizations across a range of industries, including electric, oil & gas, manufacturing, building automation systems, chemical, government, water, food & beverage, mining, transportation, and pharmaceutical. Dragos is privately held and headquartered in the Washington, DC area with regional presence around the world, including Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and the Middle East.