agilon health Announces New Physician Partnerships for 2025

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--agilon health (NYSE: AGL), the trusted partner empowering physicians to transform health care in our communities, today announced that it has formed long-term partnerships with five new physician practices across the U.S. to enable their transition to a full-risk, value-based care model. Recognized leaders in their respective communities, the new partners include Graves Gilbert Clinic in Kentucky, Mankato Clinic in Minnesota, Springfield Clinic in Illinois, and Twin Cities Network in Minnesota, as well as an independent, multi-specialty practice in North Carolina to be named at a later date.

With these new partnerships, agilon’s Physician Network will grow to include over 3,000 primary care physicians who are delivering value-based care to more than 700,000 senior patients in 30+ communities. Additionally, agilon will enter the state of Illinois for the first time and expand its existing broad footprint in Kentucky, Minnesota and North Carolina.

“More leading physician practices want to join agilon health’s Physician Network and platform to be part of the movement toward value-based care,” said Steve Sell, chief executive officer, agilon health. “Our new partnerships with these five leading physician practices demonstrate the power of our growing Network, especially in communities where we operate today like Kentucky, Minnesota and North Carolina. Each of our new partners has built a strong reputation in their local community and we look forward to enriching the quality of care to their senior patients.”

By partnering with agilon, physician practices make a joint commitment to transform health care delivery by shifting to a value-based Total Care Model for their Medicare patients that improves outcomes and lowers cost. Established in 2016, agilon has deep expertise in full-risk, value-based care for Medicare Advantage and Fee-for-Service innovation models. Today, more than 30 physician groups and health systems are in long-term partnerships with agilon and have transitioned to full-risk for their Medicare patients through agilon’s technology-enabled platform.

“We are excited about this partnership with agilon health,” stated Jerry Roy, MD, Chair of the Graves Gilbert Clinic and 2025 agilon health partner. “Having a value-based care partner of this magnitude will be a significant lift for patient care and understanding how to help manage quality, access and value in our health care environment. This is a real game changer for primary care.”

About the new partners

Graves Gilbert Clinic was founded in 1937 and is South Central Kentucky’s largest physician-owned medical group. Graves Gilbert Clinic has 200+ providers; over one million patients visit their clinics annually. Graves Gilbert Clinic has providers in 30 specialties and 25+ locations throughout South Central Kentucky.

Mankato Clinic was founded in 1916 by five area physicians who believed that a comprehensive, multi-specialty group practice offered the best means of providing quality health care to the residents of southern Minnesota. Mankato Clinic has grown to over 180 physicians and practitioners and employs nearly 900 people. It is the largest physician-owned and led multi-specialty healthcare group in the state of Minnesota.

Springfield Clinic has been dedicated to delivering the highest quality primary and specialty care to patients in central Illinois since 1939. A community-based organization, Springfield Clinic has more than 650 physicians and advanced practitioners delivering care in more than 80 medical specialties and sub-specialties. The practice’s physicians, nurses and employees live, work and take great pride in the more than 20 counties they serve in central Illinois.

The Twin Cities Network is comprised of three independent practices located in the Twin Cities area of Minnesota: Edina Sports & Family Medicine, France Avenue Family Physicians and Northwest Family Clinics. Edina Sports & Family Medicine provides complete family practice services plus additional experts in sports medicine and holistic medicine to meet the changing needs of today’s family. France Avenue Family Physicians is an independent private practice specializing in family practice, with nine practitioners dedicated to providing excellence in personalized, compassionate, high-tech care that is consistent and choice-conscious for patients. Northwest Family Clinics, a physician-owned group of specialists in family medicine for nearly 70 years, provides comprehensive, coordinated and high-quality medical care to patients in all stages of life, with 20+ providers spread across three locations.

About agilon health

agilon health is the trusted partner empowering physicians to transform health care in our communities. Through our partnerships and purpose-built platform, agilon is accelerating at scale how physician groups and health systems transition to a value-based Total Care Model for their senior patients. agilon provides the technology, people, capital, process and access to a peer network of 3,000+ PCPs that allow physician groups to maintain their independence and focus on the total health of their most vulnerable patients. Together, agilon and its physician partners are creating the health care system we need – one built on the value of care, not the volume of fees. The result: healthier communities and empowered doctors. agilon is the trusted partner in 30+ diverse communities and is here to help more of our nation’s leading physician groups and health systems have a sustained, thriving future. For more information about agilon health, visit www.agilonhealth.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

