Tanium and Plat4mation Announce Strategic Partnership to Increase ROI for ServiceNow Customers

KIRKLAND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tanium, the industry’s leading provider of Converged Endpoint Management (XEM), today announced a new partnership with Plat4mation, a global ServiceNow partner in world-class platform consultancy and implementation services. This partnership will accelerate the value customers receive from their combined Tanium and ServiceNow investments by leveraging Plat4mation’s expertise, best practices, and experience successfully implementing, integrating, and optimizing more than 1,000 ServiceNow projects spanning a decade.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Tanium as a strategic implementation partner that will help us strengthen and expand our footprint within the ServiceNow ecosystem,” said Jim Austin, managing director, Plat4mation. “Our deep domain knowledge and track record of guiding clients through modernization and business transformation will be greatly enhanced.”

Tanium empowers organizations to optimize the accuracy and completeness of their Configuration Management Database (CMDB) data and maximize the overall value extracted from ServiceNow investments. Tanium’s partnership with Plat4mation will supercharge the value ServiceNow customers experience with Tanium’s XEM platform, with tangible benefits including:

Eliminating Blind spots - Tanium supplies real-time data about every endpoint across the environment, ensuring users can eliminate blind spots.

- Tanium supplies real-time data about every endpoint across the environment, ensuring users can eliminate blind spots. Reducing Cost - Tanium maintains a real-time ServiceNow CMDB with complete visibility into hardware and software inventory and usage, no matter the operating system or network so organizations can reduce license costs immediately.

- Tanium maintains a real-time ServiceNow CMDB with complete visibility into hardware and software inventory and usage, no matter the operating system or network so organizations can reduce license costs immediately. Risk Reduction - With Tanium, it’s easy to collect real-time vulnerability and compliance data for prioritization and investigation in ServiceNow Vulnerability Response and ServiceNow Configuration Compliance.

- With Tanium, it’s easy to collect real-time vulnerability and compliance data for prioritization and investigation in ServiceNow Vulnerability Response and ServiceNow Configuration Compliance. Enabling AI - Tanium's platform can provide real-time, granular data from across an organization's endpoints, which is essential for training AI models and ensuring that the insights and predictions generated are reliable.

"Our alliance with Plat4mation represents Tanium's commitment to helping organizations unlock maximum value from their ServiceNow investment by providing complete, real-time endpoint data and enabling CMDB updates in a matter of hours, rather than days or even weeks,” said Shawn Gallagher, VP of strategic alliances at Tanium. “In some cases, that is up to a 90% reduction in refresh times. Our customers will now be better positioned to take advantage of the latest AI innovations and establish a formidable, data-centric security strategy with reduced cost and complexity of point solution integrations.”

A ServiceNow ecosystem Ventures partner, Plat4mation’s team of more than 500 certified functional and technical consultants, Certified Master Architects with CSDM (Common Service Data Model) certifications, and their "workshop-based" approach help organizations integrate the right data within the CMDB, apply it effectively across ServiceNow’s CSDM and enable the best actions for Tanium ITX and SecOps initiatives.

In support of this new strategic partnership, Plat4mation is also introducing new packaged services designed to streamline the integration of Tanium's comprehensive endpoint data with ServiceNow's robust CMDB, facilitating a new level of data quality and operational insight. Tanium (Booth #2303) and Plat4mation (Booth #4418) will showcase the synergistic power of this new strategic partnership and dynamic capabilities of their joint service offerings at ServiceNow’s Knowledge 2024.

To learn more about how Tanium’s technology helps maximize ServiceNow investments, visit www.tanium.com/partners/servicenow/spotlight.

About Tanium

Tanium delivers the industry’s only true real-time cloud-based endpoint management and security offering. Its converged endpoint management (XEM) platform is real-time, seamless, and autonomous, allowing security-conscious organizations to break down silos and reduce complexity, cost, and risk. Securing more than 32M endpoints around the world, Tanium’s customers include more than 40% of the Fortune 100, 7 of the top 10 U.S. retailers, 9 of the top 10 U.S. commercial banks, all 6 branches of the U.S. military, and MODs and DODs around the world. It also partners with the world’s biggest technology companies, system integrators, and managed service providers to help customers realize the full potential of their IT investments. Tanium has been named to the Forbes Cloud 100 list for eight consecutive years and ranks on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information on The Power of Certainty™, visit www.tanium.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.