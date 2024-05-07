MacStadium Joins Cloud Security Alliance and Obtains STAR Level 1 Certification

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MacStadium, the industry-leading private Mac cloud provider enabling enterprise macOS workloads, today announced that it has obtained Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) Security, Trust & Assurance Registry (STAR) Level 1, meaning that MacStadium has publicly documented its compliance with CSA’s Cloud Controls Matrix (CCM), and that it joined the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), the world’s leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment.

CSA STAR Level 1 (self-assessment) documents the security controls provided by various cloud computing offerings, helping users assess the security of the cloud providers they currently use or are considering using. In order to achieve CSA STAR Level 1, cloud providers must submit the Consensus Assessments Initiative Questionnaire (CAIQ) to document compliance with the CCM.

“Securing the STAR Level 1 Certification from the Cloud Security Alliance is a testament to our unwavering dedication to trust as we navigate the evolving landscape of digital security,” said Ken Tacelli, MacStadium CEO. “As Mac cloud usage continues to grow among businesses, mitigating security challenges are at the forefront of our solutions. We look forward to contributing to the CSA community in helping to ensure a secure cloud computing environment.”

CSA STAR is a free, publicly accessible registry that documents the security and privacy controls provided by popular cloud computing offerings. It encompasses the key principles of transparency, rigorous auditing, and harmonization of standards outlined in CCM and allows organizations to show current and potential customers their security and compliance posture, including the regulations, standards, and frameworks to which they adhere. Developed to ensure cloud service providers are better able to maintain data confidentiality, integrity, and availability, CSA STAR is the industry’s most powerful program for security assurance in the cloud.

Participation in the STAR program provides multiple benefits, including indications of best practices and validation of security posture of cloud offerings. It consists of two levels of assurance (self-assessment and third-party certification), based upon:

The CSA Cloud Controls Matrix (CCM) v4, a cybersecurity control framework for cloud computing. It is composed of 197 control objectives that are structured in 17 domains covering all key aspects of cloud technology. It can be used as a tool for the systematic assessment of a cloud implementation, and provides guidance on which security controls should be implemented by which actor within the cloud supply chain. The controls framework is aligned to the CSA Security Guidance for Cloud Computing, and is considered a de-facto standard for cloud security assurance and compliance.

General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Compliance with the EU Cloud Code of Conduct (CoC).

View MacStadium’s CSA Registry entry here: https://cloudsecurityalliance.org/star/registry/macstadium-inc

MacStadium is an industry leading private Mac cloud provider tailored exclusively for macOS environments. With a focus on innovation, scalability and security, MacStadium offers a range of solutions designed to empower organizations and developers leveraging Apple hardware and software. It provides a unique perspective to the Cloud Security Alliance particularly as it relates to cloud infrastructure within the Apple ecosystem. By joining the CSA, MacStadium contributes to the collective effort of enhancing cloud security standards and best practices.

“MacStadium’s commitment to cloud security underscores their pivotal role in safeguarding digital assets,” said CSA CEO Jim Reavis. “As they join the Cloud Security Alliance, their expertise aligns with our mission to advance secure cloud computing.”

To learn more about MacStadium and our commitment to ensuring security standards for our customers, please visit our trust center at https://www.macstadium.com/security.

About the Cloud Security Alliance

The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) is the world’s leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment. CSA harnesses the subject matter expertise of industry practitioners, associations, governments, and its corporate and individual members to offer cloud security-specific research, education, training, certification, events, and products. CSA's activities, knowledge, and extensive network benefit the entire community impacted by cloud — from providers and customers to governments, entrepreneurs, and the assurance industry — and provide a forum through which different parties can work together to create and maintain a trusted cloud ecosystem. For further information, visit us at www.cloudsecurityalliance.org, and follow us on Twitter @cloudsa.

About MacStadium

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Atlanta, MacStadium is a private Mac cloud provider delivering scalable and secure enterprise cloud solutions exclusively for macOS. The company’s suite of advanced software-enabled infrastructure, combined with its innovative technology, delivers the security, performance, reliability and flexibility its DevOps customers require for successful app development on Apple devices. Powered by MacStadium, Orka® (Orchestration with Kubernetes on Apple) Platform is the only virtualization layer available for Mac build infrastructure based on popular Kubernetes and OCI technology. MacStadium is a Summit Partners portfolio company with multi-site operations in the U.S. and EU. Please follow the company on social @macstadium or visit macstadium.com.