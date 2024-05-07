Beatdapp Partners with Ifrah Law and James Trusty to Combat Streaming Fraud

VANCOUVER, British Columbia & WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beatdapp, the leading fraud detection company in the music industry, is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with Ifrah Law, a premier Washington, D.C. law firm specializing in white collar crime and internet-based crime, and James Trusty, former Chief of the Organized Crime and Gang Section at the Department of Justice. This groundbreaking alliance is set to enhance Beatdapp clients’ ability to refer substantiated cases of streaming fraud to the Department of Justice, reinforcing the integrity of digital media and protecting rights holders across the globe.

Beatdapp has revolutionized fraud detection for the music industry, providing unprecedented transparency and accuracy. By partnering with Ifrah Law and leveraging the expertise and professional relationships of James Trusty, Beatdapp aims to enhance its client’s ability to facilitate criminal prosecutions against detected fraudulent activities on streaming platforms.

"Streaming fraud undermines the entire music industry, from artists to record labels, streaming services, and collection societies," said Beatdapp Co-CEOs, Morgan Hayduk & Andrew Batey. "Our collaboration with Jim and his team at Ifrah Law is a crucial step towards ensuring that perpetrators of streaming fraud are held accountable. We are committed to ensuring trust in streaming metrics and delivering fair compensation for artists and everyone who earns a living in music. Our collaborative efforts will enhance enforcement and serve as a deterrent against those contemplating streaming fraud, maintaining the integrity of the digital music industry."

Ifrah Law’s James Trusty highlighted the importance of this partnership, stating, "By combining Beatdapp’s leading fraud detection capabilities with our legal expertise and extensive experience in law enforcement, we can more effectively address the complex challenges of digital fraud. This is a pivotal moment for the music industry and digital rights protection. This partnership will facilitate a more streamlined process in identifying and prosecuting cases of streaming fraud," said Trusty.

Beatdapp, Ifrah Law, and James Trusty are dedicated to creating a fair and equitable digital streaming environment. This partnership represents a significant advancement in the fight against streaming fraud, protecting artists, record labels, and the music industry at large from deceptive practices that threaten their livelihoods.

About Beatdapp

Beatdapp is a venture backed streaming fraud detection company focused on eliminating streaming fraud and ensuring fair compensation for artists. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, B.C, with offices in Los Angeles and Toronto focused. With its leading technology and team of experts, Beatdapp is set to revolutionize the music industry by providing accurate and transparent streaming data for the music industry that is expected to reach 1.2 billion paid consumers and generate $75 billion in revenue by 2030.

Founded by industry and technology veterans Pouria Assadipour, Andrew Batey and Morgan Hayduk, Beatdapp has emerged as a leading music technology company with deep domain expertise, customer empathy, and the technical ability to solve the most challenging problems presented by the explosion of streamed music consumption worldwide.

Beatdapp is the trusted partner of streaming services, music labels, collection societies, creator tools services, and distributors.

About Ifrah Law

Ifrah Law is a Washington, D.C.-based law firm with a national reputation for successful litigation in the areas of digital media, internet fraud, and digital rights management. The firm's founder, Jeff Ifrah, is recognized as one of the top lawyers in white-collar criminal defense and digital crimes.

About James Trusty

James Trusty, former Chief of the Organized Crime and Gang Section at the Department of Justice, is a leading figure in the prosecution of complex criminal organizations. His expertise in digital, international, and organized crime is instrumental in navigating the legal landscape of digital fraud. After 27 years as a prosecutor, Mr. Trusty has extensive experience in complex, multidistrict white-collar litigation, especially in matters involving RICO, The Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, and The Money Laundering Control Act of 1986. He also has deep experience in the representation of high-profile individuals in criminal, civil, and regulatory matters, and regularly handles widely publicized cases involving state and federal government investigations. Prior to his work at DOJ, Jim served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in Maryland, where he investigated and prosecuted a wide variety of white collar and other criminal cases, including the Washington, D.C. area Sniper investigation and multiple RICO cases.