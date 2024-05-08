Cluster partners with Barcelona’s global incubation program GameBCN on its 9th edition! Providing a stepping stone to the Global market and promoting the advancement of Barcelona’s gaming community.

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--“cluster”, (HQ: Tokyo, CEO: Naoto Kato) one of the largest metaverse platforms in Japan with a cumulative 35 million event attendees, has decided to be one of the supporting partners to the 9th edition of the global incubation program GameBCN located in Barcelona, Spain. GameBCN is Barcelona's global incubation program which aims to help video game creators professionalize their production pipeline and optimize their business prospects.

A message from Cluster CEO Naoto Kato:

Cluster, Inc., has been working towards two major goals, global expansion “GO GLOBAL” and acceleration of the development of the gaming community.

Through this process, we learned about GameBCN, an incubation program based in Barcelona, Spain, where the government takes the initiative to support game developers. We decided to enter into a partnership with GameBCN. We are honored to be a part of their program.

This partnership will serve as a springboard for the global expansion of Cluster, Inc. We look forward to the future development of the game industry, envisioning new works, and nurturing and producing a wealth of creative talents.

Cluster, Inc. (https://cluster.mu/en)

A metaverse platform where you can gather and play in virtual spaces, and connect from various platforms such as smartphones, PC, and VR.