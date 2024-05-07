Nacha Announces Orum as a Preferred Partner for ACH Experience and Nacha Certified

MIAMI BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orum, which offers an API for fast, reliable payments, is now a Nacha Preferred Partner for ACH Experience and has also attained Nacha Certified status.

Orum optimizes and automates ACH payment processes for businesses and institutions via its money movement solution, Deliver, and its instant bank account verification technology, Verify. The modern APIs allow businesses to launch payments and instant bank account verification in one sprint or less, eliminating the need for costly bank integrations.

"We welcome Orum as a Preferred Partner for ACH Experience and congratulate them on achieving Nacha Certified standing," said Jane Larimer, President and CEO of Nacha. "Nacha's Preferred Partners are driving significant advancements in the ACH Network, and Nacha Certified third parties promote the integrity of the ACH Network."

"We are excited to announce our collaboration with Nacha as a Preferred Partner," said Stephany Kirkpatrick, Founder and CEO of Orum. "From the beginning, Orum has been focused on payment speed and payment certainty to ensure money moves fast and reliably. We provide the technology and expertise required to power a better financial system where everyone has the freedom to build to their potential. Nacha is respected across the industry, and we are looking forward to working more closely together to continue the innovative work of establishing a modern, technology-driven foundation for financial payments infrastructure."

Kirkpatrick noted that becoming Nacha Certified “is a rigorous process, with strict criteria for compliance and risk management. We at Orum are proud to carry this important designation, demonstrating to the financial industry that Orum is a trusted ally who delivers on Nacha’s impeccable standards for sound practices in ACH processing.”

Learn more about Nacha's growing community of Preferred Partners by visiting Nacha's Preferred Partner page. More information about the qualifications to become Nacha Certified is available here.

About Nacha

Nacha governs the thriving ACH Network, the payment system that drives safe, smart, and fast Direct Deposits and Direct Payments with the capability to reach all U.S. bank and credit union accounts. There were 31.5 billion ACH Network payments made in 2023, valued at $80.1 trillion. Through problem-solving and consensus-building among diverse payment industry stakeholders, Nacha advances innovation and interoperability in the payments system. Nacha develops rules and standards, provides industry solutions, and delivers education, accreditation, and advisory services.

About Orum

Orum is the simplest API for fast, reliable payments. Orum’s API solution delivers access to rails including Same Day ACH and ACH – and instant bank account verification. Orum allows businesses to launch instant payments and instant bank account verification in just days, without costly bank integrations or prolonged compliance. This in turn empowers businesses and banks to launch new payment experiences that attract and monetize more customers. Founded by Stephany Kirkpatrick and led by expert fintech operators from LearnVest, Square, N26, Klarna, Marqeta, and Stash, Orum has raised over $82M from leading investors, including Accel, Canapi, Bain Capital Ventures, Inspired Capital, Homebrew, Acrew, BoxGroup, Clocktower Ventures, Primary Ventures and American Express Ventures. We provide the technology and expertise required to power a better financial system where everyone has the freedom to build to their potential. To learn more, visit Orum.io.