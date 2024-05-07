Joveo Enriches Programmatic Job Advertising and Unified Analytics Platform with TalentNeuron's Cutting-Edge Global Labor Market Intelligence

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Joveo, a global leader in AI-powered recruitment marketing, and TalentNeuron, the leader in global labor market intelligence, announced today a strategic partnership that will further enhance Joveo's industry-leading job advertising capabilities as well as analytics dashboard, with TalentNeuron's unparalleled insights on talent supply, demand, salaries, hiring difficulty, and competitive dynamics across 45 countries.

Joveo's programmatic job advertising platform helps talent acquisition teams reach the most relevant talent audiences by managing, optimizing, and automating recruitment media buying. It leverages machine learning and AI to drive real-time campaign optimization and deliver 50%+ more relevant applicants, while reducing costs per application and hire.

By integrating TalentNeuron's robust market data and analytics into its platform, Joveo will provide its customers with enhanced context behind its algorithmic recommendations and stronger evidence-based guidance to make smarter, more efficient talent decisions in an increasingly complex and competitive hiring landscape.

"Joveo's mission is to put the right job in front of the right person at the right time, while delivering the best ROI for employers. In order to deliver on our promise, we need access to high-quality and comprehensive labor market datasets," said Prateek Mishra, Chief Technology Officer of Joveo. "Integrating TalentNeuron data adds a critical layer of intelligence to guide smarter, faster matches between jobs and candidates on a global scale, and advise our clients on how to drive better hiring outcomes."

Through this strategic partnership, TalentNeuron’s global labor market intelligence will be integrated directly into Joveo's best-in-class programmatic job advertising and unified analytics solutions. TalentNeuron's real-time data will power Joveo's AI-led job advertising engine, enabling dynamic campaign optimization based on market conditions. The integration will also enrich Joveo's analytics and insights, empowering its customer success team to provide data-driven guidance and insight.

"Through this partnership with Joveo, we are excited to advance the science of online job advertising," said Julie Peck, CEO of TalentNeuron. "This partnership will ultimately enable Joveo's customers to achieve better recruitment outcomes through enhanced market intelligence, evidence-based decision making, and programmatic optimization powered by TalentNeuron's global data."

Joveo and TalentNeuron will both be exhibiting at the UNLEASH America Conference & Expo from May 7-9, 2024 at Caesars Forum, Las Vegas. UNLEASH brings together thousands of global HR leaders to discover inspiring stories and innovations that are transforming the HR industry.

About Joveo

As the global leader in AI-powered recruitment marketing, Joveo is transforming talent attraction and recruitment media buying for the world’s largest and smartest employers, staffing businesses, RPOs, and media agencies.

The Joveo platform enables businesses to attract, source, engage, and hire the most relevant candidates on time, within their budget. Powering millions of jobs every day, the company’s data-driven recruitment marketing platform uses advanced data science and AI to dynamically manage and optimize talent sourcing and applications across all online channels while providing real-time insights at every step of the job seeker journey, from click to hire.

To learn more about Joveo’s award-winning platform and services, visit www.joveo.com or email sales@joveo.com.

About TalentNeuron

TalentNeuron is the world's leading provider of labor market analytics, delivering high-fidelity talent data on an unmatched global scale. TalentNeuron delivers actionable talent insight for every region of the world covering countries that collectively represent over 91% of the world's GDP. Through deep investments with machine learning and artificial intelligence, our technology platform ingests and normalizes hundreds of millions of structured and unstructured data points each day, delivering critical talent insights in support of workforce planning, strategic skills analysis, location optimization, DEI tactics and sourcing strategies for local, regional and global talent. These insights can be delivered to clients via software as a service, data as a service, or fully custom research efforts from our team of expert data scientists and advisors. For more information, visit www.talentneuron.com.