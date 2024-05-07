WEX Reaches Agreement with Shell for Portfolio of Commercial Fleet Fuel Cards in North America

PORTLAND, Maine--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WEX (NYSE:WEX), the global commerce platform that simplifies the business of running a business, today announced that it has reached an agreement with Shell to manage Shell’s portfolio of commercial fleet cards across North America, offering customers a full range of features, functionality, and solutions to meet the everyday demands of a modern commercial fleet. This represents a continuation of agreements first established in 2018 and covers the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

“ With more than 19.4 million commercial vehicles serviced globally, customers and partners rely on WEX’s software and payments solutions to simplify the fleet management process,” said Melissa Smith, WEX’s Chair, Chief Executive Officer, and President. “ WEX’s technological expertise in fleet mobility combines with Shell’s significant brand presence across North America to provide an operational advantage for enterprise-level fleet operators and small business fleets alike. This agreement illustrates the power of WEX’s global commerce platform and our continued commitment to simplifying the business of running a business.”

Inclusive of cobranded offerings with Shell, WEX is a leader in commercial mobility solutions with more than 600,000 businesses as customers within its Mobility segment, representing approximately 19.4 million commercial vehicles serviced globally as of Q1 2024. Both WEX and Shell were recognized in a Forbes ranking of Best Fleet Fuel Card Providers.

The portfolio of Shell Fleet Cards includes the Shell Fleet Navigator® Card, Shell Fleet Plus Card, and the Shell Small Business Card (available in the U.S. only). Shell Fleet Cards provide businesses with more control, convenience, savings and security for managing employees, expenditures, and processes. The Shell Fleet Navigator Card will soon also offer electric vehicle payment solutions for en route charging and home charging in the U.S. to ensure businesses can manage their fleets of today and tomorrow. Learn more about Shell Fleet Cards in North America at Shell.us/fleetsolutions or Shell.ca/fleetsolutions.

About WEX

WEX (NYSE: WEX) is the global commerce platform that simplifies the business of running a business. WEX has created a powerful ecosystem that offers seamlessly embedded, personalized solutions for its customers around the world. Through its rich data and specialized expertise in simplifying benefits, reimagining mobility and paying and getting paid, WEX aims to make it easy for companies to overcome complexity and reach their full potential. For more information, please visit www.wexinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements about expectations for future operations and business opportunities. Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “will,” “positions,” “confidence,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such words. Forward-looking statements relate to WEX’s future plans, objectives, obligations, expectations, and intentions and are not historical facts and accordingly involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance to be materially different from future results or performance expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including a change in WEX’s ability to successfully operate and expand Shell’s fuel card program; as well as other risks and uncertainties identified in Item 1A of WEX’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 23, 2024, and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and undue reliance should not be placed on these statements. WEX disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.