Red Hat and Deloitte Collaborate to Propel Software-Defined Vehicles with Pre-Integrated Solutions

DENVER – RED HAT SUMMIT 2024--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, and Deloitte, a provider of industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services, today announced an expanded collaboration to help manage the complexity of multi-vendor software ecosystems across industries, including a comprehensive solution to support the development, systems engineering, testing and operations of software-defined vehicle (SDV) product lines. With this collaboration, Deloitte and Red Hat will help organizations accelerate the transition from traditional hardware development methodologies to software-defined development cycles.

Empowering the automotive industry with greater choice and flexibility

The growth of SDVs means that today, each vehicle is its own edge datacenter benefitting from new capabilities for vehicle functionality and connectivity. Automakers are currently having to manage the onset of both software-as-a-service models and traditional operating models, potentially increasing quality issues. To help combat these issues, Red Hat and Deloitte have designed a pre-integrated, multi-vendor solution for SDVs based on Red Hat In-Vehicle Operating System, which will help the auto industry move towards more scalable software designs. Beyond Red Hat In-Vehicle Operating System, the pre-integrated solution also encompasses:

Red Hat OpenShift , serving as the application platform offering a DevOps environment with a stronger security posture. In this vehicle off-board environment, applications can be developed and deployed as containers via over-the-air (OTA) updates to the car. This enables software teams to track, manage and resolve problems in real-time, while also improving code quality.

, serving as the application platform offering a DevOps environment with a stronger security posture. In this vehicle off-board environment, applications can be developed and deployed as containers via over-the-air (OTA) updates to the car. This enables software teams to track, manage and resolve problems in real-time, while also improving code quality. Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform and Red Hat Quay for greater mission-critical automation and container image security capabilities in SDV development workflows, enhancing and modernizing CI/CD pipelines for greater efficiency. Ansible Automation Platform delivers consistency and agility by minimizing manual processes and accelerating the overall development and deployment cycles while reducing error.

Deloitte’s portfolio of SDV capabilities helps organizations accelerate the transition from traditional hardware development methodologies to software-defined development cycles. The portfolio includes services and capabilities for:

Systems engineering, DevSecOps, validation and verification, virtualization and modern engineering. Deloitte’s capabilities are supported by generative AI (GenAI) for product owners, quality assurance and development teams, including use cases for spec-to-code generation, test case coverage and intelligent vehicle diagnostics.

Strategic, tactical and operational services to support automakers and automotive suppliers in creating high-quality automotive software-defined products by adhering to regulatory standards and innovating on use cases such as unified issue management, version and variant traceability, intelligent vehicle debugging and line of code impact analysis.

Automakers and automotive suppliers to scale software delivery across parameters with processes and OTA platform models that promote continuous improvement of vehicle features and function management after the start of production, while also ensuring proactive quality assurance.

Red Hat’s open source technologies and platform expertise, combined with Deloitte’s deep industry experience and technology and engineering capabilities, will help customers and partners gain more dedicated support and closer alignment to better power the next wave of automotive innovation. The Red Hat and Deloitte solution can bring several potential benefits to automotive manufacturers, including:

A streamlined, software-defined vehicle lifecycle, enhancing defect management, bug fixes and updates.

A pre-integrated, multi-vendor solution that manages software complexity and quality risks for automakers and suppliers.

The possibility of additional time and money – not only for automakers but also for the end user as they’re able to better avoid unnecessary trips to the dealer for software updates.

Faster time-to-market with scalability and a future-ready infrastructure.

Improved risk management and regulatory compliance as the automotive industry moves towards a software-centric approach.

Accelerated development cycles that compress test phases and intensify the pressure for reliable integration.

Supporting Quotes

Francis Chow, vice president and general manager, In-Vehicle Operating System and Edge, Red Hat

“The possibilities of open source, standards-based software for vehicles are endless, ranging from our cars ordering our favorite takeout from a local restaurant on the way home from work to navigating the vehicle through changing weather conditions. By working with Deloitte to deliver software-defined solutions to the automotive industry, we’re able to provide automakers with pre-tested and pre-integrated solutions designed to build the cars and capabilities of the future - including those we haven’t thought of yet.”

Olivier May, principal and global chief commercial officer for the IBM alliance, Deloitte Consulting LLP

“We’re making significant strides towards revolutionizing the software-defined future of the automotive industry. The remarkable growth of software-defined vehicles necessitates a shift in approach; currently, updates in software have led to varying software versions in vehicles, intensifying integration dynamics and capability challenges. Together with Red Hat, we’re looking forward to helping redefine industry norms and creating new workflows to meet the demands at every stage of the automotive development process. We're excited to catalyze a new era of automotive innovation, delivering efficiencies, reducing risks and, ultimately, transforming the way we drive."

About Red Hat, Inc.

Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver reliable and high-performing Linux, hybrid cloud, container, and Kubernetes technologies. Red Hat helps customers integrate new and existing IT applications, develop cloud-native applications, standardize on our industry-leading operating system, and automate, secure, and manage complex environments. Award-winning support, training, and consulting services make Red Hat a trusted adviser to the Fortune 500. As a strategic partner to cloud providers, system integrators, application vendors, customers, and open source communities, Red Hat can help organizations prepare for the digital future.

About Deloitte

As used in this document, “Deloitte” means Deloitte Consulting LLP, a subsidiary of Deloitte LLP. Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of our legal structure. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting.

