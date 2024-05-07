NHS Scotland, in Partnership with Wipro UK Limited, Successfully Implements Rhapsody Enterprise Master Person Index

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rhapsody, a global leader in digital health enablement, today announced that NHS National Services Scotland has successfully implemented Rhapsody Enterprise Master Person Index (EMPI) solution on behalf of NHS Scotland. Hosted in Microsoft Azure, this cloud-based solution enables NHS Scotland to enhance the connectivity of its healthcare data across its systems, enabling a complete overview of a patient’s health journey.

About the Rhapsody Enterprise Master Person Index solution (EMPI)

Rhapsody EMPI streamlines and manages the patient identification process across multiple healthcare systems and organizations to reduce errors. The solution supports healthcare organizations' trust in the quality of their identity data, enabling personalized care, promoting health equity, and advancing public health initiatives.

In partnership with NHS Scotland and Wipro UK Limited, Rhapsody developed a custom EMPI solution to replace the existing legacy application, enabling effective updates and scalability within NHS Scotland’s expanding digital healthcare infrastructure.

Sagnik Bhattacharya, CEO of Rhapsody, comments, “Rhapsody has created a modern technology solution that is easier to maintain and manage while ensuring accurate person identification, data integrity, and interoperability. This partnership helps ensure a complete person view for NHS Scotland, supporting them in continuing to deliver the highest-quality healthcare for nearly six million Scottish citizens. We value the trust and confidence of NHS Scotland for Rhapsody to develop, deploy, and maintain a flexible and scalable master person index."

Omkar Nisal, Wipro Managing Director UK & Ireland, adds, "We successfully completed the transformation and migration of NHS Scotland’s legacy systems to a new platform on the cloud. We see it not just as a technological improvement, but as a commitment to the future of healthcare in Scotland. This transformation symbolizes our dedication to innovation, efficiency, and, ultimately, the wellbeing of patients. Together with Rhapsody we are not just modernizing infrastructure, we’re shaping a healthier tomorrow.”

Steven Flockhart, Digital and Security Director at NHS National Services Scotland, commented, "Keeping all healthcare information related to each person updated, complete, and correct is a critical factor in supporting safe, effective, and efficient patient care. The capability of Rhapsody EMPI to enable ease of use, whilst ensuring connected, secure, and comprehensive patient data, is helping support decision making across NHS Scotland boards in a whole manner of ways, supporting the ability to deliver good patient outcomes.”

- ENDS -

About NHS Scotland

NHS Scotland currently employs approximately 140,000 staff who work across 14 territorial NHS Boards, seven special NHS Scotland Boards and one public health body. For more information, please visit https://www.scot.nhs.uk

About Rhapsody

Rhapsody is a digital health enablement platform company with healthcare integration, identity management, and clinical terminology expertise. Rhapsody enables care providers, health tech builders, and public health teams around the globe to save time, reduce costs, and speed time to value by accelerating adoption of digital health innovation. Rhapsody API-enabled solutions are flexible to meet customers where they are, deployable in their cloud or ours.

https://rhapsody.health

About Wipro

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients’ most complex digital transformation needs. Leveraging our holistic portfolio of capabilities in consulting, design, engineering, and operations, we help clients realize their boldest ambitions and build future-ready, sustainable businesses. With over 230,000 employees and business partners across 65 countries, we deliver on the promise of helping our clients, colleagues, and communities thrive in an ever-changing world. For additional information, visit us at www.wipro.com