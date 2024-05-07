Mill Valley Music Festival Goes Green with Moxion Power: First-Ever U.S. Festival Powered Entirely by Zero-Emission Batteries

RICHMOND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The 2024 Mill Valley Music Festival (“MVMF”) is set to become the first-ever U.S. festival to operate entirely on mobile zero-emission batteries, thanks to a groundbreaking partnership with Moxion Power (“Moxion”), a California-based leader in mobile battery energy storage system (BESS) technology. Moxion’s headquarters is an MCE Deep Green Champion and purchases 100% renewable and carbon-free energy to power its operations and products.

Organized by the Mill Valley Chamber of Commerce and Noise Pop Industries, this two-day outdoor arts and culture extravaganza located just outside San Francisco will ditch all traditional diesel generators as the music festival returns May 11-12. Instead, Moxion's innovative MP-75/600 mobile BESS – recognized as a TIME Best Invention of 2023 – is virtually silent and will power everything from sound stages and VIP lounges to food trucks and vendor areas. By using Moxion’s batteries instead of diesel generators this year, MVMF will avoid approximately 4.5 tons of greenhouse gas emissions.

“This crucial leap forward for the Mill Valley Music Festival comes at a critical moment in our community, as City of Mill Valley leaders, the Mill Valley Chamber, local businesses and a multitude of organizations take an all-hands-on-deck approach to reduce the burdens of climate change,” Jim Welte, executive director of the Mill Valley Chamber. “Our City has identified reducing greenhouse gas emissions as a major reduction strategy, along with renewable energy, energy efficiency, EV infrastructure, green building and waste reduction.”

This isn't Moxion's first act at MVMF. Last year, they successfully powered a portion of the festival. Now, they're expanding their footprint, proving that sustainability and innovation can transform the environmental impact of live events. Throughout the weekend, Moxion will monitor power usage through the Moxion app to seamlessly swap out any of the mobile batteries with fully-charged replacements, without interrupting the power supply.

"We're thrilled to be the exclusive energy source for MVMF this year," says Paul Heulskamp, CEO and Co-founder of Moxion. "Moxion was born right here in Mill Valley, so it's incredible to see the festival become a sustainability leader. We hope this inspires more eco-friendly practices across the board."

“And to think that this journey towards an emissions-free festival started when Paul and I grabbed a coffee at the Depot Cafe a few years back,” said Welte.

“We’re so excited to have Moxion partner with us in making this significant stride toward a more eco-conscious future for Mill Valley Music Festival. Sustainability has been ingrained in Noise Pop’s ethos for many years and this collaboration is a tangible step towards a greener live event landscape not just for this festival, but for other events around the globe,” said Noise Pop’s CEO Michelle Swing.

“As a San Francisco-based entity, we understand the importance of sustainability, and we’re grateful to be among the first to offer this to our festival goers and artists,” said Festival Producer Stacy Horne.

Moxion's proven track record of helping partners power events like BottleRock and the TOUR PGA Championship speaks volumes. As the music industry embraces a greener future, Moxion's technology sets a new standard for sustainable live events, ensuring exceptional experiences for attendees while minimizing environmental impact.

About Moxion Power Co.

Moxion Power designs, engineers, and manufactures mobile BESS storage products and technologies, which enable and accelerate the electrification of industries such as construction, transportation, utilities, live events, film production, telecommunications and defense. Moxion’s investors include the Amazon Climate Pledge Fund, the Microsoft Climate Innovation Fund, Sunbelt Rentals, Enterprise Holdings, Marubeni Ventures, Energy Impact Partners, and Tamarack Global. To learn more, please visit www.moxionpower.com.

About Mill Valley Music Festival

Founded in 2022, Mill Valley Music Festival is a two-day outdoor music festival produced by the Mill Valley Chamber of Commerce and Noise Pop Industries. Taking place each spring within Mill Valley at Friends Field, the family-friendly music celebration offers fans a carefully curated multi-genre music lineup, plus world-class amenities, local vendors, and so much more.

Set amongst a charming Redwood tree-laden destination less than an hour from the epicenter of San Francisco, considered one of the most picturesque mountain towns in all of California, and nestled below the slopes of Mount Tamalpais, the festival helps draw attention to the longstanding artistic contributions of the region while providing a positive economic and cultural impact on the local Mill Valley community that lasts long after the festival wraps each year.

To learn more, visit MillValleyMusicFest.com and follow along on social media at @MillValleyMusicFest.

About Mill Valley Chamber of Commerce

The mission of the Mill Valley Chamber is to promote a healthy economic climate, create conditions for community vitality, advocate public policy for business, and enhance life in Mill Valley, California. Learn more at www.MillValley.org.

About Noise Pop Industries:

Noise Pop Industries is the oldest home-grown independent music and arts event promoter in the San Francisco Bay Area. Since 1993, Noise Pop’s namesake festival has pioneered the multi-venue festival landscape and focused on showcasing early-career performances by then-emerging artists such as The White Stripes, Modest Mouse, Joanna Newsom, The Flaming Lips, Courtney Barnett, Death Cab for Cutie, Grimes, and many more.

Today, Noise Pop produces hundreds of concerts and unique events annually throughout the Bay Area and Northern California at more than two dozen of our favorite venues throughout the region. NPI also partners with local organizations and institutions like the California Academy of Sciences, the San Francisco Parks Alliance, Fort Mason, and the Mill Valley Chamber of Commerce to produce and promote cultural events via its NPI WHTLBL services brand. Additionally, NPI operates the Bay Area’s leading local nightlife and entertainment guide DoTheBay, helping hundreds of thousands of Bay Area residents find out what to do in the Bay Area.

Please visit noisepop.com for more information.