Fairbanks Morse Defense Awarded Purchase Order for Common Rail Technology Retrofit Kit on San Antonio Class Ships

BELOIT, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, has been awarded a purchase order by HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding division to deliver an FM PC2.5 STC common rail technology retrofit kit, which will upgrade existing PC2.5 STC engines currently installed on U.S. Navy San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ships.

Images are available HERE.

FMD's common rail fuel injection technology maximizes performance through enhanced fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions. The high-pressure rail electronic fuel injection system can provide 5.5% fuel savings through improved fuel atomization with more complete and efficient combustion.

FMD has already integrated common rail (CR) technology on engines that have been delivered to Ingalls Shipbuilding for the construction of multiple amphibious ships, including USS Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD 29), USS Harrisburg (LPD 30) and USS Pittsburgh (LPD 31). The four engines being assembled for the future LPD-32 will also include common rail technology.

"Fairbanks Morse Defense greatly values the trust that the U.S. Navy has placed in our power and propulsion systems, which is why our teams are continually working to deliver solutions that enhance performance and align with the Navy's cost and sustainability goals," said FMD CEO George Whittier. "We've already demonstrated the success of our common rail technology through sea trials for LPD 29, and we look forward to working with Ingalls Shipbuilding to retrofit the engines installed on LPD 17 through LPD 28 ships."

Manufactured in the U.S. and serviced worldwide, FMD's proven marine technology is engineered for excellence to ensure reliable operation, extended asset lifecycles, and minimal downtime. In addition to delivering its power and propulsion systems, the defense contractor has been selected by the Navy and Military Sealift Command time and again to provide mission-critical marine technology, turnkey services, and OEM parts throughout their vessels.

About Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD)

Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD) builds, maintains, and services the most trusted naval power and propulsion systems on the planet. For more than 100 years, FMD has been a principal supplier of a growing array of leading marine technologies, OEM parts, and turnkey services to the U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, Military Sealift Command, and Canadian Coast Guard. FMD stands ready to rapidly support the systems that power military fleets without compromising safety or quality. In times of peace and war, the experienced engineers, sailors, and technicians of FMD demonstrate our commitment to supporting the mission and vision of critical global naval operations wherever and whenever needed. FMD is a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management.

To learn more, visit www.FairbanksMorseDefense.com.