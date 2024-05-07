Pinstripes Announces Master Broker Partnership with Newmark and Continued Nationwide Expansion

NORTHBROOK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pinstripes Holdings, Inc. (“Pinstripes” or “the Company”) (NYSE: PNST), a best-in-class experiential dining and entertainment brand combining bistro, bowling, bocce and private event space, today announced the signing of a new Master Broker agreement with Newmark. Newmark will act as Pinstripes’ exclusive Master Broker throughout the U.S. and overseas, in conjunction with Pinstripes’ preexisting network of local brokers across the country.

“Pinstripes remains focused on executing our rollout strategy in the U.S. with our winning combination of exceptional cuisine and bowling/bocce,” said Dale Schwartz, CEO and Founder of Pinstripes. “We are augmenting our expansion efforts by working with Rob Cohen, Jeremy Ezra and their Newmark team, and this partnership will improve our ability to expand into new markets. In addition, we also want to thank Larry Leon of Retail Union for his eighteen years as our previous Master Broker.”

The Newmark partnership will enable the Company to capitalize on its exciting real estate opportunities. Newmark’s access to sites and developers throughout the country will further accelerate Pinstripes’ development efforts.

“Newmark has a unique ability to partner with Pinstripes and tailor its expansion efforts to select markets, and we’ll incorporate strong analytics and market intelligence to strike the right deals at the right time,” stated Rob Cohen, Vice Chairman of Newmark. “We’re honored to work with an iconic, experiential brand like Pinstripes, and we look forward to working with developers and landlords to achieve the Company’s long-term goal of at least 150 locations in the United States and beyond,” added Jeremy Ezra, Vice Chairman of Newmark.

Pinstripes also announced the opening of its new Orlando location on April 20th in Vineland Point; its plans to open Walnut Creek, CA and Coral Gables, FL, in the coming months; two prominent Seattle locations, Bellevue and Lake Union, in late 2024/2025, respectively, with Vulcan Real Estate; and further plans to open a 2025 Jacksonville location with Simon Property Group at its St. Johns Town Center lifestyle project. Combined with Pinstripes’ current portfolio of 17 open locations, Pinstripes currently has 23 total locations open or under lease, with additional locations under active consideration.

About Pinstripes

Born in the Midwest, Pinstripes’ best-in-class venues offer a combination of made-from-scratch dining, bowling and bocce and flexible private event space. From its full-service Italian-American food and beverage menu to its gaming array of bowling and bocce, Pinstripes offers multi-generational activities seven days a week. Its elegant and spacious 25,000-28,000 square foot venues can accommodate groups of 20 to 1,500 for private events, parties, and celebrations. For more information on Pinstripes, led by Founder and CEO Dale Schwartz, please visit www.pinstripes.com.

About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. For the year ended December 31, 2023, Newmark generated revenues of approximately $2.5 billion. As of that same date, Newmark's company-owned offices, together with its business partners, operated from approximately 170 offices with 7,400 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

