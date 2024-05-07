Red Hat and Stability AI Bring Open AI Models Directly to Red Hat OpenShift AI

DENVER – RED HAT SUMMIT 2024--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced a collaboration with Stability AI, the world’s leading open and multi-modal generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) company, to integrate open GenAI models within Red Hat OpenShift AI. With this collaboration, Red Hat OpenShift AI customers will be able to more easily access cutting-edge open source large language models (LLMs) to develop, test and produce proofs of concept for AI use cases within their existing platform.

Organizations today know that AI can transform their operations, but many have yet to adopt AI broadly across the business, partly due to uncertainty as to how to adopt the technology with limited infrastructure, models and budgets1. To benefit from the transformative capabilities that AI has to offer, organizations must be able to more easily access flexible, more reliable and ultimately usable AI tools that can be supported on a scalable infrastructure platform to meet their business needs.

By providing access to Stability AI models, Red Hat is helping customers find the right model, for the right AI use case, in the right location. While Red Hat OpenShift AI provides the enterprise-ready AI application platform to enable data acquisition, model training and fine-tuning and more, customers can now point and click to unlock Stability AI’s open models for a variety of AI use cases like image, video, audio, 3D, code and language.

Key benefits include:

The ability to scale and innovate freely while retaining enhanced control of data and products in a familiar environment.

Access to open source GenAI models that can be used across industries and applications.

Models built with a safety-by-design approach to promote product integrity during the early stages of development.

Reduced risk for issues related to IT security, compliance and privacy by offering customers a protected environment for them to build their AI strategies.

Mitigated costs for customers to test and try AI use cases within their existing Red Hat OpenShift AI platform experience.

Supporting Quotes

Steven Huels, vice president and general manager, AI Business Unit, Red Hat

“AI should be accessible to all–especially organizations looking to use AI to mature and evolve their operations. Through our collaboration with Stability AI, Red Hat is providing Red Hat OpenShift AI customers with the power of choice and increased access to open source models, as well as the opportunity to test and produce AI proofs of concept within a familiar platform that meets their organizational IT security and data protection policies. This is vital to helping organizations harness the power of AI in the open, and we’re excited to be doing it with Stability AI.”

Christian Laforte, co-interim CEO and chief technology officer, Stability AI

“We are committed to ensuring GenAI is open, safe and universally accessible. By collaborating with Red Hat, who shares a similar ethos, Stability AI’s models can reach more users globally and help developers transform data into intelligence.”

