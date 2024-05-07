Boomi and RSM US LLP Extend Strategic Business Alliance to Empower Middle Market Organizations with Seamless Integration Solutions

CHICAGO & CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boomi™, the intelligent integration and automation leader, today announced the extension of its strategic business alliance with RSM US LLP (“RSM”) — the leading provider of assurance, tax and consulting services for the middle market. Through this alliance, RSM will leverage the Boomi platform to help middle market companies thrive in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

“As middle market organizations increasingly adopt cloud technologies, seamlessly connecting various systems and applications becomes critical,” said Shari Lava, Research Director, IDC. “However, many of them struggle with data trapped in separate systems, manual workflows that drain employee time, and limited IT resources to implement robust integration solutions. Low-code integration is a crucial tool to overcoming complexity, while improving efficiency, agility, and sustained growth.”

The alliance between Boomi and RSM tackles the obstacles confronting middle market organizations by leveraging Boomi's low-code integration platform as a service (iPaaS) and RSM’s ability to help tailor growth journeys. This empowers middle market companies to dismantle data silos, streamline operations, automate tasks, and ultimately liberate valuable employee resources.

“Many middle market businesses do not have the resources to tackle complex integration challenges,” said John Rush, national application development and integration leader with RSM US LLP. “This alliance enables us to offer Boomi’s iPaaS across our suite of technology consulting services, including ERP, CRM, human capital management, and managed IT solutions to meet customers where they are today, help them seamlessly scale and drive transformative business outcomes.”

“Boomi is committed to helping businesses of all sizes achieve their digital transformation goals,” said Dan McAllister, Senior Vice President of Global Alliances and Channels at Boomi. “This alliance combines our world-class technology with the talent of a leading firm for the middle market and expands our reach to accelerate digital transformation for the commercial space.”

About Boomi

Boomi powers the future of business with intelligent integration and automation. As a category-leading, global software as a service (SaaS) company, Boomi celebrates more than 20,000 global customers and a worldwide network of 800 partners. Organizations turn to Boomi’s award-winning platform to connect their applications, data, and people to accelerate digital transformation. For more information, visit boomi.com.

About RSM US LLP

RSM is the leading provider of professional services to the middle market. The clients we serve are the engine of global commerce and economic growth, and we are focused on developing leading professionals and services to meet their evolving needs in today’s ever-changing business landscape. Our purpose is to instill confidence in a world of change, empowering our clients and people to realize their full potential.

RSM US LLP is the U.S. member of RSM International, a global network of independent assurance, tax and consulting firms with 64,000 people in 120 countries. For more information, visit rsmus.com, like us on Facebook, follow us on X and/or connect with us on LinkedIn.

© 2024 Boomi, LP. Boomi, the ‘B’ logo, and Boomiverse are trademarks of Boomi, LP or its subsidiaries or affiliates. All rights reserved. Other names or marks may be the trademarks of their respective owners.