Red Hat Supercharges AI Workloads with Intel Technologies from the Datacenter to the Edge

DENVER – RED HAT SUMMIT 2024--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced a collaboration with Intel to power enterprise AI usages on Red Hat OpenShift AI. Together, the two companies will facilitate the delivery of end-to-end artificial intelligence (AI) solutions on Intel AI products - including Intel® Gaudi® AI accelerators, Intel® Xeon® processors, Intel® Core™ Ultra and Core™ processors, and Intel® Arc™ GPUs - for model development and training, model serving, management and monitoring more seamlessly across a hybrid cloud infrastructure.

To balance the costs of maintaining existing systems with the adoption of new solutions, organizations require flexible, scalable and resilient AI infrastructures that combine hardware and software from multiple vendors. Red Hat and Intel are addressing these needs with a hybrid cloud approach wherein the AI stack is not confined to a single cloud or single datacenter. A hybrid cloud strategy empowers organizations with interoperability from the datacenter to the cloud to the edge, and enables greater AI workload portability for them to build, run and deploy AI workloads wherever needed.

Red Hat OpenShift AI offers a more consistent foundation to power AI applications across any environment, from cloud to edge, and provides streamlined support for Intel’s AI products. Intel’s comprehensive product portfolio for enterprises includes the full suite of Intel’s AI hardware and software offerings. In the data center, Intel® Gaudi AI accelerators, Intel® Xeon® processors with Intel® Advanced Matrix Extensions (AMX) and Intel® Infrastructure Processing Units (IPU) cater to a diverse set of AI use cases, including generative AI (GenAI) training, fine-tuning, retrieval augmented generation (RAG), inferencing, as well as confidential AI to protect data in use with Intel® Trust Domain Extensions (TDX). At the edge, Intel supports local execution of large language models (LLMs) on platforms based on Intel® Core™ Ultra, Intel Xeon® processors, and Intel Arc™ GPUs. Red Hat is collaborating with Intel to certify its hardware solutions on Red Hat OpenShift AI to ensure interoperability and enable comprehensive AI capabilities.

In addition, Intel brings together a rich set of scalable open source and commercial software, ready to go out of the box, which can be integrated with Red Hat OpenShift AI and validated for interoperability to run seamlessly in IT environments. Supported software includes Intel® Tiber™ Edge Platform, including Intel®OpenVINO™; Intel®Tiber™ AI Studio; and oneAPI AI Tools. Qualified customers can request access to Intel® Gaudi® AI accelerators through Intel® Tiber™ Developer Cloud.

Red Hat and Intel’s open source approach to AI innovation empowers organizations to deploy anywhere on their platform of choice, accelerating time to market and providing ubiquitous AI building blocks that are more cost-effective at scale. With this collaboration, Red Hat and Intel bring together the might of their respective ecosystems, spanning leading solution providers, software vendors, equipment manufacturers and more, to further extend and build AI capabilities, solutions and services on Intel® AI products with Red Hat OpenShift AI.

Supporting Quotes

Chris Wright, chief technology officer and senior vice president, Global Engineering, Red Hat

“The AI landscape is evolving at breakneck speed, and organizations need solutions that are both agile and powerful to keep pace. Red Hat OpenShift AI, combined with the breadth and performance of Intel's AI portfolio, offers a compelling solution for businesses to accelerate their AI journey and unlock new possibilities.”

Daniel McGinnis, vice president, Product Management, Cisco

“Cisco is actively working to advance generative AI technology to bring new and exciting opportunities to customers, such as faster innovation, enhanced decision-making and mitigated risks. We strongly support the collaboration between Red Hat and Intel as we continue to work closely with them to offer new and innovative solutions for our joint customers.”

Greg Findlen, senior vice president, Product Management, Dell Technologies

"Dell Technologies helps customers take full advantage of artificial intelligence by enabling the deployment of AI models and applications, especially generative AI, across enterprise environments. Dell collaborates with Red Hat and Intel to make it easy for customers to deploy and operate Red Hat OpenShift AI on Dell APEX Cloud Platform and Dell PowerEdge with Intel accelerators."

Justin Hotard, executive vice president and general manager, Data Center and AI Group, Intel

“Together, Red Hat and Intel are committed to helping organizations develop and unlock the full potential of scalable and more secure AI systems based on open ecosystems and standards. Intel’s AI technologies help minimize the complexities associated with AI workloads and unlock improved performance, empowering businesses to innovate faster and achieve their AI goals.”

Kamran Amini, vice president and general manager, Server, Storage & Software Defined Solutions, Lenovo Infrastructure Solution Group

“Lenovo is committed to shaping a future where AI enhances every aspect of computing environments. This commitment is embodied in our collaboration with Red Hat and Intel, aiming to harness the full potential of AI through our Lenovo Edge-to-Cloud Solutions. By using Red Hat OpenShift AI, powered by the latest 5th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors with Intel AMX, and soon-to-include Intel Gaudi 3 AI Accelerators, we are optimizing and speeding up AI deployments. This synergy allows us to deliver sophisticated AI solutions that operate seamlessly across the hybrid cloud, meeting the evolving needs of our diverse clientele.”

Ray Pang, vice president, Technology & Business Enablement, Supermicro

“At Supermicro, we envision a world where AI is seamlessly integrated into every facet of our computing solutions. To bring this vision to life, Supermicro is working closely with industry leaders like Red Hat and Intel. By leveraging Red Hat OpenShift AI and the powerful capabilities of 5th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors with Intel AMX and Intel’s Gaud 2 and Gaudi 3 AI Accelerators—we are enhancing and accelerating AI operations across hybrid cloud environments, ensuring our customers have access to the most advanced AI tools on Supermicro servers.”

