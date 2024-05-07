Monroe Capital Supports LLR Partners and FTV Capital’s Investment in ParkHub and JustPark Merger

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) announced it acted as sole lead arranger and administrative agent on the funding of a senior credit facility to support the merger and future growth of ParkHub and JustPark by LLR Partners and FTV Capital.

Based in Dallas, TX, ParkHub is a leading provider of parking management software and payments solutions, including facilitating payments and delivering real-time business insights for parking operators and venue management companies across North America, serving some of the largest sports and entertainment venues, universities, municipalities and commercial asset holders. Based in the United Kingdom, JustPark is a leading app-based parking reservations technology and payments platform. The combination creates a full-service parking software and payments solution for customers across North America and the United Kingdom. Together, the combined company serves more than 20 million drivers and more than 500 B2B customers, representing $1 billion+ in booking volume.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital LLC (including its subsidiaries and affiliates, together “Monroe”) is a premier asset management firm specializing in private credit markets across various strategies, including direct lending, technology finance, venture debt, opportunistic, structured credit, real estate and equity. Since 2004, the firm has been successfully providing capital solutions to clients in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe prides itself on being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, management, and both private equity and independent sponsors. Monroe’s platform offers a wide variety of investment products for both institutional and high net worth investors with a focus on generating high quality “alpha” returns irrespective of business or economic cycles. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and maintains 10 offices throughout the United States and Asia.

Monroe has been recognized by both its peers and investors with various awards including Private Debt Investor as the 2023 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Decade, 2023 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year, 2023 CLO Manager of the Year, Americas; Inc.’s 2023 Founder-Friendly Investors List; Global M&A Network as the 2023 Lower Mid-Markets Lender of the Year, U.S.A.; DealCatalyst as the 2022 Best CLO Manager of the Year; Korean Economic Daily as the 2022 Best Performance in Private Debt – Mid Cap; Creditflux as the 2021 Best U.S. Direct Lending Fund; and Pension Bridge as the 2020 Private Credit Strategy of the Year. For more information and important disclaimers, please visit www.monroecap.com.